From flash mobs to dress-up days, students and teachers around the district are finding fun ways to celebrate the holiday season. More Photos at WCS

Take a look at these photos to get a glimpse of some of the fun and festive activities happening in our schools. The schools featured include Bethesda, Creekside, Edmondson, Heritage and Hunters Bend elementary schools. Thanks to our Good News Ambassadors for sharing their photos.

Photos by WCS 1 of 9

MORE SCHOOL NEWS