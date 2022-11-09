WCS Students Capture Cross-Country State Titles

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Cross-Country State Championships have come and gone, and WCS students have emerged with two more State titles.
On November 3-4, high school student-athletes around the state competed in Hendersonville. Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall won the title in the Division I Class AAA Girls 5k run. Her coach is Christopher Demetra.
“Claire is an incredibly focused, dedicated and hardworking athlete,” said Demetra. “Our whole team was thrilled to see her win a State championship. She gives 100 percent every day in everything she does, and it’s very rewarding to see her achieve her goals.”
Also in the Division I Class AAA category, the Brentwood High girls cross-country team won the State title. Their coach is Robert Pautienus. The student-athletes from the BHS girls team who competed in this run include Rachel Haws, Lydia Cromwell, Lauren Banovac, Lola Baker, Lia Banovac and Hailey Parker.
Congratulations to the WCS student-athletes who placed within the top 10 of their divisions:
Division I Class AAA
Girls Individual
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Second: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Third: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High
- Eighth: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High
- Tenth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
Girls Team
- First: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Independence High
- Eighth: Nolensville High
Boys Individual
- Ninth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
- Tenth: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High
Boys Team
- Third: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Independence High
Division I Class A-AA
Girls Individual
- Third: Sophia Boutros, Page High
- Fifth: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High
Girls Team
- Fourth: Page High
- Tenth: Fairview High