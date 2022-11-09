WCS Students Capture Cross-Country State Titles

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Cross-Country State Championships have come and gone, and WCS students have emerged with two more State titles.

On November 3-4, high school student-athletes around the state competed in Hendersonville. Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall won the title in the Division I Class AAA Girls 5k run. Her coach is Christopher Demetra.

“Claire is an incredibly focused, dedicated and hardworking athlete,” said Demetra. “Our whole team was thrilled to see her win a State championship. She gives 100 percent every day in everything she does, and it’s very rewarding to see her achieve her goals.”

Also in the Division I Class AAA category, the Brentwood High girls cross-country team won the State title. Their coach is Robert Pautienus. The student-athletes from the BHS girls team who competed in this run include Rachel Haws, Lydia Cromwell, Lauren Banovac, Lola Baker, Lia Banovac and Hailey Parker.

Congratulations to the WCS student-athletes who placed within the top 10 of their divisions:

Division I Class AAA

Girls Individual

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Second: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Third: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High

Fifth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

Eighth: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High

Tenth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Girls Team

First: Brentwood High

Seventh: Independence High

Eighth: Nolensville High

Boys Individual

Ninth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Tenth: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High

Boys Team

Third: Brentwood High

Seventh: Independence High

Division I Class A-AA

Girls Individual

Third: Sophia Boutros, Page High

Fifth: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High

Girls Team