WCS Students Bring Home Awards at State Speech and Drama League Tournament

WCS forensics students have once again proven they’re among the best in the State at the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League (THSSDL) State Tournament at the end of April 2024.

Brentwood, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools were represented at the competition. Brentwood High’s Meredith Yount and Jasmine Merrikh are the State champions in the Public Forum Debate. Their coaches are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.

“The THSSDL State Tournament was the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work for our students,” Medlin said. “Our forensic team members dedicate themselves to practicing at least two days a week with a coach, and then they put in many more hours of practice on their own. We set high expectations for our team members, and we are very proud of their commitment to succeed.”

Summit High’s Ella McCullough is the State champion in the Congressional Debate. Her coach is Christina Crutcher.

To qualify for the THSSDL State Tournament, students compete at the District Tournament. These contests give students the opportunity to compete in activities including extemporaneous speaking, solo acting, one-act plays, interpreters’ theater and public debate.

Congratulations to the students who placed within the top six in their category.

Public Forum Debates

First: Meredith Yount and Jasmine Merrikh, Brentwood High

Quarterfinalists: Meredith Jones and Natalie Chou, Brentwood High

Congressional Debate

First: Ella McCullough, Summit High

Set Design

Second: Shanti Boorgu, Brentwood High

TV Broadcasting

Third: Leylah Grimes, Summit High

Original Oratory

Fourth: Joanna Li, Brentwood High

Fifth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High

After Dinner Speaking

Fifth: Harper Bailey, Summit High

Duo Interpretation

Fifth: Azariah Cherukara and Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High

Extemporaneous Speaking

Second: Olivia Lee, Page High

Fifth: Cecilia Wooldridge, Summit High

Impromptu Speaking

Fifth: Keerthana Rajesh, Page High

Sixth: Sarayu Surasani, Nolensville High

Costume Design

Sixth: Jasmine Jiang, Brentwood High

Informative Speaking

Sixth: Vandita Vatturi, Brentwood High

Poetry Interpretation

Sixth: Joy Margaret Scheuren, Brentwood High

Storytelling

Sixth: Mikayla Stolle, Summit High

Kathleen Thayer Beach Scholarship Winner

Jack Simon, Summit High

