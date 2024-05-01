WCS Students Bring Home Awards at State Speech and Drama League Tournament

WCS forensics students have once again proven they’re among the best in the State at the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League (THSSDL) State Tournament at the end of April 2024.
Brentwood, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools were represented at the competition. Brentwood High’s Meredith Yount and Jasmine Merrikh are the State champions in the Public Forum Debate. Their coaches are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.
“The THSSDL State Tournament was the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work for our students,” Medlin said. “Our forensic team members dedicate themselves to practicing at least two days a week with a coach, and then they put in many more hours of practice on their own. We set high expectations for our team members, and we are very proud of their commitment to succeed.”
Summit High’s Ella McCullough is the State champion in the Congressional Debate. Her coach is Christina Crutcher.
To qualify for the THSSDL State Tournament, students compete at the District Tournament. These contests give students the opportunity to compete in activities including extemporaneous speaking, solo acting, one-act plays, interpreters’ theater and public debate.
Congratulations to the students who placed within the top six in their category.
Public Forum Debates
- First: Meredith Yount and Jasmine Merrikh, Brentwood High
- Quarterfinalists: Meredith Jones and Natalie Chou, Brentwood High
Congressional Debate
- First: Ella McCullough, Summit High
Set Design
- Second: Shanti Boorgu, Brentwood High
TV Broadcasting
- Third: Leylah Grimes, Summit High
Original Oratory
- Fourth: Joanna Li, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High
After Dinner Speaking
- Fifth: Harper Bailey, Summit High
Duo Interpretation
- Fifth: Azariah Cherukara and Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High
Extemporaneous Speaking
- Second: Olivia Lee, Page High
- Fifth: Cecilia Wooldridge, Summit High
Impromptu Speaking
- Fifth: Keerthana Rajesh, Page High
- Sixth: Sarayu Surasani, Nolensville High
Costume Design
- Sixth: Jasmine Jiang, Brentwood High
Informative Speaking
- Sixth: Vandita Vatturi, Brentwood High
Poetry Interpretation
- Sixth: Joy Margaret Scheuren, Brentwood High
Storytelling
- Sixth: Mikayla Stolle, Summit High
Kathleen Thayer Beach Scholarship Winner
- Jack Simon, Summit High
