WCS Students Break Yet Another National Merit Finalist Record

WCS high school students have set yet another record for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 77 students earned the title, breaking the previous record of 71 students in 2022.
This is also the fifth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.
“This title opens so many doors for our students,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are so proud of them and excited to see what they accomplish in the future. While this award is given at the high school level, it takes hard work and dedication from teachers and staff at all levels to make these individual student awards possible. Our National Merit Finalists are a testament to the excellence happening in our district.”
Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.
As finalists, students will be in the running for Merit Scholarships. Those scholarships will be awarded beginning in March and continuing through June. Click here to see photos!
Congratulations to the students listed below:
Brentwood High
- Audrey Aulino
- Lukas Bowman
- Logan Brownfield
- Jesse Cai
- Colin Carpenter
- Rhys Clark
- Owen Coulam
- Brent Driver
- Dhuhaa Fazili
- Raymond Gardocki
- William Hong
- Angela Huo
- Morgan Koerlin
- Nathan Lee
- Grace Lu
- Molly McMullan
- Reagan Nelson
- Corinne Porada
- Nihar Sanku
- Luca Santilli
- Zachary Villaruz
- Amy Xu
- Elaine Zhang
Centennial High
- Presley Anderson
- Sean Beyer
- Emma Burrell
- Keira Yocum
Franklin High
- Aidan Culp
- Leah Gallers
- David Haskins
- Joshua Murray
- Jack Parker
- Vann Schaefer
- Townsend Schultz
Independence High
- Ava Gordon
- Kyler King
- Rylee Lent
- Nathaniel Martinez
- Dalton Shults
- Lillian Valk
Nolensville High
- William Flanigan
- Darsh Khandelwal
Page High
- Bryson Boone
- Josef Dosch
- Abigail Koczaja
- Broderick Labott
- Cynthia Liang
- Pharris Livingston
- Elijah Ray
- Eugene Smalley
- Paxton Whitehead
Ravenwood High
- Gauri Adarsh
- Tyler Allison
- Emily Barnes
- Thomas Bork
- Varun Bussa
- Lana Cartailler
- Sullivan Dickerson
- Sharada Ghantasala
- Grace Gstell
- Megan Hopfensperger
- Andrew Kim
- Joshua Liu
- Shiv Mehta
- Ayush Mishra
- Ella Montgomery
- Matthew Mueller
- Aishni Nath
- William Parodi
- Truman Porter
- Katelyn Rowan
- Andrew Salmon
- Adwit Satyawadi
- Kaitlyn Wojtak
- Cynthia Xu
- Linda Xu
- Debra Zhang