WCS Students Break Yet Another National Merit Finalist Record

WCS high school students have set yet another record for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 77 students earned the title, breaking the previous record of 71 students in 2022.

This is also the fifth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.

“This title opens so many doors for our students,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are so proud of them and excited to see what they accomplish in the future. While this award is given at the high school level, it takes hard work and dedication from teachers and staff at all levels to make these individual student awards possible. Our National Merit Finalists are a testament to the excellence happening in our district.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be in the running for Merit Scholarships. Those scholarships will be awarded beginning in March and continuing through June. Click here to see photos!

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Brentwood High

Audrey Aulino

Lukas Bowman

Logan Brownfield

Jesse Cai

Colin Carpenter

Rhys Clark

Owen Coulam

Brent Driver

Dhuhaa Fazili

Raymond Gardocki

William Hong

Angela Huo

Morgan Koerlin

Nathan Lee

Grace Lu

Molly McMullan

Reagan Nelson

Corinne Porada

Nihar Sanku

Luca Santilli

Zachary Villaruz

Amy Xu

Elaine Zhang

Centennial High

Presley Anderson

Sean Beyer

Emma Burrell

Keira Yocum

Franklin High

Aidan Culp

Leah Gallers

David Haskins

Joshua Murray

Jack Parker

Vann Schaefer

Townsend Schultz

Independence High

Ava Gordon

Kyler King

Rylee Lent

Nathaniel Martinez

Dalton Shults

Lillian Valk

Nolensville High

William Flanigan

Darsh Khandelwal

Page High

Bryson Boone

Josef Dosch

Abigail Koczaja

Broderick Labott

Cynthia Liang

Pharris Livingston

Elijah Ray

Eugene Smalley

Paxton Whitehead

Ravenwood High

Gauri Adarsh

Tyler Allison

Emily Barnes

Thomas Bork

Varun Bussa

Lana Cartailler

Sullivan Dickerson

Sharada Ghantasala

Grace Gstell

Megan Hopfensperger

Andrew Kim

Joshua Liu

Shiv Mehta

Ayush Mishra

Ella Montgomery

Matthew Mueller

Aishni Nath

William Parodi

Truman Porter

Katelyn Rowan

Andrew Salmon

Adwit Satyawadi

Kaitlyn Wojtak

Cynthia Xu

Linda Xu

Debra Zhang

