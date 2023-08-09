WCS Students Break More AP Records

Once again, WCS students are making district history.

The 2022-23 Advanced Placement (AP) exam season saw many records broken by WCS students. More than 5,700 students participated in more than 11,000 AP exams, and the district’s passing rate was 75 percent. Those numbers are all firsts for the district.

“The number of exams passed can potentially equate to $9.8 million in tuition savings,” said WCS Assessment and Accountability Analyst Kevin Deck. “This success is possible because of the hard work of our students and the excellent instruction from our teachers. These results mean that WCS students are graduating with more post-secondary opportunities available to them, which gives them a real advantage in the future.”

WCS students earned a total of 1,959 AP awards, another record. Of those awards, there were 779 AP Scholars, 379 AP Scholars with Honors, 796 AP Scholars with Distinction, 59 AP Capstone Diplomas and 45 AP Seminar and Research Certificates.

Information about the various AP awards and exams is available on the College Board website.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS