Williamson County high school students have once again broken the district record for the highest number of National Merit Finalists, and two schools have their first ever. Fifty-two students have earned the prestigious honor, up one from last year, the previous record.
Sydney Hummel is the first National Merit Finalist to come from Nolensville High, and Marel Smietana is Renaissance High’s first National Merit Finalist.
“Not many students can call themselves a National Merit Finalist,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “To break the previous record and have two schools produce their first finalists is outstanding. These achievements are just another example of the good work taking place in our schools.”
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
To become a finalist, the student and his or her high school must submit a scholarship application with information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and any honors and awards.
From the finalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will choose the recipients of the National Merit Scholarship. Click here for more photos!
Congratulations to the following students:
Brentwood High
- John Bailey
- Ginger Buck
- Michael Dillender
- Sarah Grace Fisher
- Avery Fowler
- Christina Jin
- Sydney Johns
- Luke Lattin
- Sarah Memon
- Mithul Nallaka
- Pardhav Polavarapu
- Molly Robinette
- Madison Saxton
- Jeffrey Seiters
- Thomas Stewart
- Hannah Uebele
Centennial High
- Lexis Khetsavanh
- Khushi Jani
- Jason Black
- Neal Ickes
Franklin High
- Emily Bechtel
- Evelyn Cook
- Dina Cui
- Christian Darr
- Nicholas Grummon
- Connie Hsu
- Natasha Messier
- Owen Myatt
- Maria Sanchez Boedo
- David Xu
Independence High
- Collin Coil
- Sydney Coil
- Samantha Dreussi
- Dylan Fichter
- Harrison James
- Rebekah May
Nolensville High
- Sydney Hummel
Page High
- Connor Flatt
- Garrett Hunt
- Carsten Rovey
Ravenwood High
- Ashwin Balaje
- Ian Brown
- Ankush Dhar
- Spencer Dunn
- Ian Gatlin
- Jennifer Hall
- Mrinmoyee Chakraborty Kalasikam
- Adam Kreider
- Kristen Lee
- Chase Lewis
- Rithika Tummala
Renaissance High
- Marel Smietana