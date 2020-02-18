Williamson County high school students have once again broken the district record for the highest number of National Merit Finalists, and two schools have their first ever. Fifty-two students have earned the prestigious honor, up one from last year, the previous record.

Sydney Hummel is the first National Merit Finalist to come from Nolensville High, and Marel Smietana is Renaissance High’s first National Merit Finalist.

“Not many students can call themselves a National Merit Finalist,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “To break the previous record and have two schools produce their first finalists is outstanding. These achievements are just another example of the good work taking place in our schools.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

To become a finalist, the student and his or her high school must submit a scholarship application with information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and any honors and awards.

From the finalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will choose the recipients of the National Merit Scholarship. Click here for more photos!

Congratulations to the following students:

Brentwood High

John Bailey

Ginger Buck

Michael Dillender

Sarah Grace Fisher

Avery Fowler

Christina Jin

Sydney Johns

Luke Lattin

Sarah Memon

Mithul Nallaka

Pardhav Polavarapu

Molly Robinette

Madison Saxton

Jeffrey Seiters

Thomas Stewart

Hannah Uebele

Centennial High

Lexis Khetsavanh

Khushi Jani

Jason Black

Neal Ickes

Franklin High

Emily Bechtel

Evelyn Cook

Dina Cui

Christian Darr

Nicholas Grummon

Connie Hsu

Natasha Messier

Owen Myatt

Maria Sanchez Boedo

David Xu

Independence High

Collin Coil

Sydney Coil

Samantha Dreussi

Dylan Fichter

Harrison James

Rebekah May

Nolensville High

Sydney Hummel

Page High

Connor Flatt

Garrett Hunt

Carsten Rovey

Ravenwood High

Ashwin Balaje

Ian Brown

Ankush Dhar

Spencer Dunn

Ian Gatlin

Jennifer Hall

Mrinmoyee Chakraborty Kalasikam

Adam Kreider

Kristen Lee

Chase Lewis

Rithika Tummala

Renaissance High

Marel Smietana