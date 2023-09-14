WCS Students Break Another National Merit Record

Once again, Williamson County Schools students have set a new National Merit Semifinalist record. This year, 81 students earned the prestigious designation. The previous record was 79, set in 2022.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 13. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this honor. In 2021, 72 WCS students were named Semifinalists. In 2020, the district had 52 Semifinalists.
“This accomplishment opens so many doors for these students,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I want to congratulate the students and their families along with the teachers these students have had throughout their educational journey.”
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified in February. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.
“We are so proud of our students earning this accomplishment as it will open many doors for them,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “The foundation for this type of success really starts in elementary school and builds upon itself through high school. Our students continue to achieve at exceptionally high levels.”
The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.
Congratulations to the National Merit Semifinalists listed below:
Brentwood High
- Rishika Challa
- Lucas Clevenger
- Amelia Croney
- Garrett Crouch
- Ryan Dawson
- Jacob Dong
- Elise Froehler
- Luke Haws
- Adam Jaser
- Taiga Koyama
- Charlotte Landman
- Clara Beth Lee
- Linden Martin
- Katherine Mize
- Arjun Nayagadurai
- So Young Park
- Trishita Paul
- Ava Rice
- Ali Sidiqyar
- Brodie Spillane
- Davis Veazey
- Robert Walch
- Grace Walter
- Brooks Wheeler
Centennial High
- Tyler Tapperson
Franklin High
- Jason Bowles
- Sylvia Brekke
- Caden Bridges
- Caden Campbell
- Coleman Clemmons
- Christopher Davis
- Vasilios Ekimogloy
- Jade Horne
- Wesley Jordan
- Abigail Kabagambe
- Jackson McDonald
- Hannah Whitfield
- Jonathan Zink
Independence High
- Andrew Chatterton
- Carmen Onusaitis
- Weston Ragan
- Kiran Rao
- Elijah Sower
- Patrick Whitlow
Nolensville High
- Albin Brejeon
- Wilson High
- Stephen Job
- Annabelle Mullenix
- Michael Tadrous
- Meghan Wallace
Page High
- Evan Ingmire
- Mary Peck
- Daniel Pontow
- Aarnav Mrida Varanasi
Ravenwood High
- Minjae Bae
- John Beck
- Christina Chen
- John Coggin
- Aarush Desai
- Patrick Fiechtl
- Jackson Gardzina
- Grace Helou
- Yuti Kale
- Aayush Kumar
- Margaret MacGurn
- Sophie McAtee
- Jack Meyer
- Naman Mukerji
- Sneha Mukku
- Riya Nanda
- Tanmay Neema
- Christina Qi
- Malvika Rao
- Saisarath Ravilla
- Madeline Schaefer
- Camden Walker
- Molly Walker
- Sophia Wang
- Ria Yesare
Summit High
- Jackson Stinson
- Mark Wittekind