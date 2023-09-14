WCS Students Break Another National Merit Record

Once again, Williamson County Schools students have set a new National Merit Semifinalist record. This year, 81 students earned the prestigious designation. The previous record was 79, set in 2022.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 13. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this honor. In 2021, 72 WCS students were named Semifinalists. In 2020, the district had 52 Semifinalists.

“This accomplishment opens so many doors for these students,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I want to congratulate the students and their families along with the teachers these students have had throughout their educational journey.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified in February. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.

“We are so proud of our students earning this accomplishment as it will open many doors for them,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “The foundation for this type of success really starts in elementary school and builds upon itself through high school. Our students continue to achieve at exceptionally high levels.”

The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.

Congratulations to the National Merit Semifinalists listed below:

Brentwood High

Rishika Challa

Lucas Clevenger

Amelia Croney

Garrett Crouch

Ryan Dawson

Jacob Dong

Elise Froehler

Luke Haws

Adam Jaser

Taiga Koyama

Charlotte Landman

Clara Beth Lee

Linden Martin

Katherine Mize

Arjun Nayagadurai

So Young Park

Trishita Paul

Ava Rice

Ali Sidiqyar

Brodie Spillane

Davis Veazey

Robert Walch

Grace Walter

Brooks Wheeler

Centennial High

Tyler Tapperson

Franklin High

Jason Bowles

Sylvia Brekke

Caden Bridges

Caden Campbell

Coleman Clemmons

Christopher Davis

Vasilios Ekimogloy

Jade Horne

Wesley Jordan

Abigail Kabagambe

Jackson McDonald

Hannah Whitfield

Jonathan Zink

Independence High

Andrew Chatterton

Carmen Onusaitis

Weston Ragan

Kiran Rao

Elijah Sower

Patrick Whitlow

Nolensville High Albin Brejeon

Wilson High

Stephen Job

Annabelle Mullenix

Michael Tadrous

Meghan Wallace Page High Evan Ingmire

Mary Peck

Daniel Pontow

Aarnav Mrida Varanasi Ravenwood High Minjae Bae

John Beck

Christina Chen

John Coggin

Aarush Desai

Patrick Fiechtl

Jackson Gardzina

Grace Helou

Yuti Kale

Aayush Kumar

Margaret MacGurn

Sophie McAtee

Jack Meyer

Naman Mukerji

Sneha Mukku

Riya Nanda

Tanmay Neema

Christina Qi

Malvika Rao

Saisarath Ravilla

Madeline Schaefer

Camden Walker

Molly Walker

Sophia Wang

Ria Yesare Summit High Jackson Stinson

