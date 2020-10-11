WCS Students and Faculty Help the Community

Faculty and students from across Williamson County Schools are volunteering their time to help the community.

One Generation Away, a nonprofit that provides food to families in need, held a food distribution at Sunset Middle Saturday, September 26. Faculty members from the school planned to help load cars with food, but when they arrived, they saw that many other groups had the same idea.

“I was proud so see a huge number of WCS students there on their own, in individual groups,” SMS Principal Amy Maffei said. “They represented about a dozen different schools. It was very uplifting for those of us who could make it.”

In addition to individual student groups, the Centennial High basketball team also made an appearance. The team tries to complete at least one service project a month, and they have worked with One Generation Away in the past.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to help support them,” said CHS basketball head coach Jeremy Moore. “We want to teach our young men about servant leadership on and off the court. It is our goal that these lessons will help our athletes long after they graduate from Centennial High School.”

By the end of the day, One Generation Away distributed around 20,000 pounds of food to more than 200 families.

“Even as overwhelmed as everyone is right now with our own lives, it was so helpful to step out of that for a few hours and be part of the bigger picture,” Maffei said. “We were able to help Williamson County families, as we try to do every day, but in a different way.”