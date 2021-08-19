WCS Students Advance to Little League World Series

little league world series

A group of WCS middle school students is hoping to hit it out of the park as they prepare to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

Mill Creek Middle’s Cason Booher, Ryan Newell, Tanner Jackson and Hutch Weaver are joined by Legacy Middle’s William Dreussi, Brentwood Middle’s Nolan Brown, Sunset Middle’s William Satinoff and Grassland Middle’s Jack Rhodes and Rocco Stark on the Nolensville Little League baseball team. Nolensville placed first in the Southeast region and will be one of two representatives to compete in the championship, which begins August 19.

“It’s a really great experience playing on TV,” said Rocco. “Being with your teammates is a lot of fun, and I’m excited about playing baseball against teams all over the country.”

The team defeated Florida 10-3 in the final regional game August 11, securing their first-place position.

“Having the chance to play in the Little League World Series has been an awesome experience,” said Jack. “I have spent the summer with my friends traveling together and playing baseball against some really great teams. My team and I had to work really hard and sacrifice a lot, so it’s really cool that it’s all paying off. Our families and friends can watch our games on ESPN and cheer for us, and that’s great. I’m excited to play in Williamsport against the best teams from all over the country.”

Their first game is August 19 against the Great Lakes B team at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time. For more information about the tournament and how to watch, visit the Little League World Series website.

