WCS Students Ace the September ACT

Five WCS high school students have aced the September 2024 ACT exam.

Brentwood High’s John Choi, Parsa Khairollahi and Katie Wang all earned a perfect composite score on the exam.

“John Choi is a hardworking student who grasps concepts quickly,” said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. “He wants to pursue biomedical engineering. Parsa Khairollahi is an excellent critical thinker who works well with students and adults. He is thoughtful and eloquent in his responses to class discussions and is a natural leader. Katie Wang always comes to class with a smile on her face and a spring in her step. Despite her laser focus as it relates to academics, she still manages to find a way to take every day and moment in stride.”

Page High’s Evan Moore also earned a perfect 36 composite.

“Evan is an amazing young man,” said PHS gifted educator Holly Jones. “He excels in the classroom and is very involved with his school and community. He is well-respected by his peers and is always willing to help when needed. He is a joy to work with.”

Independence High senior Connor Britt also scored a perfect composite score on September’s exam.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email