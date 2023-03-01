WCS Student Work on Display at Frist Art Museum

Hundreds of students across the district now have their artwork on display at the Frist Art Museum.

WCS art teachers at each elementary and middle school selected two pieces of student art per grade level, and high school art teachers chose two pieces per high school art course to display.

“I just choose the ones where I felt the students did a really good job,” GES art teacher Elizabeth Ingrish. “They’re colorful and creative, and I can tell they’re really into art. We like to choose a variety of projects that use different materials. I like to have a nice representation of our school.”

The artwork will be on display through March 12. The Frist is located at 919 Broadway in Nashville.

More Photos here!

