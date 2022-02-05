WCS Student Support Services to Offer Parent Seminars

The Williamson County Schools Student Support Services (SSS) Department is offering a series of seminars to help families navigate the twists and turns of parenting and education.

Beginning in February, SSS will host four virtual sessions dedicated to a variety of topics. The first seminar, beginning at 5 p.m. on February 9, will explore the whole-brained approach to addressing challenging moments with a child.

For more information about the seminars, visit the WCS Student Support Services page or email WCS SSS Executive Director Maria Griego.

The dates and times of the sessions, as well as the topic being covered, are available below. Zoom links will be published a week before each session in InFocus.