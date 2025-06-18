WCS Student Support Services Launches Resource Hub

The WCS Student Support Services Department has a new Resource Hub for families.

On the webpage, families will find tools and information designed to help them navigate special education services, collaborate with educators and advocate confidently for their child’s needs.

“WCS is excited to offer a new section on our website to share resources for families of students with disabilities,” said WCS SSS Executive Director Maria Griego. “One that I especially want to highlight is the Summer Sensory Activities for students. We also encourage our families to reach out to us if there is a specific area they would like us to address.”

Griego says additional resources will be added to the page over time.

Source: WCS

