WCS Student Support Services Hosts Parent Information Nights

January 24, 2024 – WCS Student Support Services (SSS) will host two virtual Parent Information Nights in the coming months.

The first session, scheduled for January 24, will focus on diploma options for secondary students with disabilities. In this Zoom session, district employees will go over the four diploma options, their requirements and their post-secondary implications. This session will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and can be accessed through this Zoom link.

The second session, scheduled for February 22, is aimed toward families of Early Childhood students who will be moving up to kindergarten. SSS specialists will discuss the process of and what to expect during the Bridging Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings, as well as examples of a typical day in the life of a kindergartner. To cover the information for all parents, there will be an opportunity to ask questions using a Google Form upon completion of the session. Responses will be emailed to all participants. The session will also run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and can be accessed through this Zoom link.

Source: WCS InFocus

