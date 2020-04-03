WCS Student Learning Plan, Resources Spring 2020 Online

The Williamson County Schools Student Learning Plan and Learning Resources Spring 2020 are available online thanks to the combined efforts of curriculum specialists and teachers around the district. Both are posted on the Student Resources page of the WCS website, but these resources must be accessed through each student’s ClassLink dashboard.

Videos with instructions on how to access each resource are available in the drop-down menus on the Student Resources page.

Elementary resources are organized by grade level; secondary resources are organized by course. The district will provide resource documents that include accessibility guidance, accommodation ideas, and also resources to supplemental materials. The accommodations document will provide explanations to assist families and caregivers with implementation. Teacher leaders will continue to update the resources for the duration of the school closure.

“I am extremely proud of the learning resources our WCS team made available to our students and parents,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Assessment Dr. Dave Allen. “The quality of resources created through the teamwork of our curriculum specialists and teachers is short of amazing. The resources are targeted at specific content and grade level standards based on the needs of our students and provide a good mix of review and exposure to new learning standards.”

Superintendent Jason Golden said that he is impressed by the work of the team and that public and private school districts from across the country have visited the site. Even so, he knows that some families are disappointed distance learning is not being offered by the district.

“Although some parents, students and teachers may be capable of participating in structured online classes with required attendance and grades, many of our students and families are not able to do that,” said Golden. “We are converting to 100 percent online services without training of students, parents or faculty. While we can provide resources, support and teacher recommendations for use of the robust materials our teacher teams have prepared, we recognize that with varied student and teacher needs, it’s not right to hold everyone accountable. However, we are committed to providing students resources to continue their learning to the best of their ability as we provide support and access to the resources in the best way we can for everyone.”

Golden says teachers and curriculum specialists will continue to update resources and explore other ways to keep students engaged while they are away from school.

“Teachers want to be able to support their students during this time. Our teachers are available to connect with and help their students in a variety of ways, and our school principals are as well,” said Golden.

Parents and students should utilize the WCS MyPlace email accounts, Skyward, Google Classroom, phone or Schoology to reach their teachers or administrators.