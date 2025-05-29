WCS Student-Athletes Win Spring Fling State Titles

Middle and high school student-athletes finished the 2024-25 school year with new State titles.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling State Tournament and the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Spring State championships took place throughout the month of May.

Brentwood High’s David Ashburn and Kevin Spivey placed first in the Unified Boys Shot Put category. The team also won the Unified Boys Team category. Their coach is Steve Brock. Brentwood High tennis players also returned with State titles: the girls team won the Class AA Team category, and Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the Boys Class AA Doubles category. The school’s tennis coach is Kristen Young.

Centennial High’s Larkin Johnson placed first in the track and field Girls Class AAA 3,200-meter run. Gavin Johnson placed first in the Boys Class AAA 400-meter dash. Centennial’s track and field coaches are Liz McClain and BJ Taylor.

Fairview High’s Andi Lerond won the Girls Class AA 800-meter run. Her coach is Cory Phillips.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall continued her winning streak and won both the track and field Girls Class AAA 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run. Her coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Page High placed first in the Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay category. The team includes Sophia Boutros, Gaby Boutros, Natalie Smith and Nigella Smith. Their coach is Marcos Harris.

At the middle school level, Page Middle’s baseball team won the Class AA Baseball State championship. The team is coached by Mike McKibben.

Sunset Middle’s Scotlyn Szabo placed first in the track and field girls Class AA 1,600-meter run. Her coach is Alicia Arnold.

Woodland Middle’s boys track and field won the Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay category. The team includes DJ Quarles, Oliver Brown, Christian Eaves and Hayden Primm. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

High School Track and Field

Girls Class AA Outdoor Pentathlon

Fifth: Layla Curtis, Fairview High

Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Second: Fairview High

Girls Class AA 800-Meter Run

First: Andi Lerond, Fairview High

Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Fifth: Fairview High

Girls Class AA Team

Eighth: Fairview High

Boys Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay

Fourth: Fairview High

Boys Class AA 100-Meter Dash

Second: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High

Fourth: Leighton Varden, Fairview High

Boys Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay

Second: Fairview High

Boys Class AA 200-Meter Dash

Fourth: Leighton Varden, Fairview High

Sixth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High

Boys Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Third: Fairview High

Boys Class AA Decathlon

Fifth: Noah Fatony, Fairview High

Boys Class AA Team

Fourth: Fairview High

Mixed Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Seventh: Fairview High

Girls Class AAA Triple Jump

Fourth: Ryan Moore, Centennial High

Girls Class AAA Shot Put

Eighth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA High Jump

Sixth: Graycen Dorr, Franklin High

Girls Class AAA Long Jump

Fifth: Gencye Knight, Independence High

Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay

First: Page High

Second: Brentwood High

Seventh: Independence High

Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles

Second: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Eighth: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay

Fifth: Centennial High

Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Second: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Fourth: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay

Eighth: Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles

Fourth: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood High

Sixth: Mackenzie Bates, Nolensville High

Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Fourth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Fifth: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run

First: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Second: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Fourth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

Seventh: Nigella Smith, Page High

Girls Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay

Third: Nolensville High

Fifth: Centennial High

Seventh: Franklin High

Girls Class AAA Outdoor Pentathlon

Second: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA Team

Third: Brentwood High

Fifth: Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA Long Jump

Third: Carson Vaughn, Franklin High

Eighth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Triple Jump

Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA High Jump

Sixth: Michael Crutcher, Summit High

Seventh: Luke Durham, Independence High

Boys Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay

Second: Brentwood High

Third: Page High

Fourth: Ravenwood High

Sixth: Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdles

Third: Cameron High, Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 100-Meter Dash

Seventh: Luke Thompson, Franklin High

Boys Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay

Third: Centennial High

Sixth: Brentwood High

Eighth: Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run

Second: Asher Oates, Independence High

Seventh: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay

Fifth: Centennial High

Eighth: Independence High

Boys Class AAA 400-Meter Run

First: Gavin Johnson, Centennial High

Second: Luke Thompson, Franklin High

Fifth: Nate Lamb, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles

Third: Cameron High, Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run

Fourth: Payne Fielder, Brentwood High

Fifth: Alex Osburn, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run

Third: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High

Fourth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Fifth: Asher Oates, Independence High

Sixth: Andrew Algood, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay

Third: Brentwood High

Fifth: Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Decathlon

Fourth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High

Seventh: Andrew Fitch, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Team

Third: Brentwood High

Seventh: Ravenwood High

Mixed Class AAA Team

Seventh: Page High

Unified Girls Long Jump

Fifth: Emma Berg and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High

Sixth: Laurel Osgood and Hritika Roy, Brentwood High

Unified Boys Long Jump

Second: Gavyn Nelson and DeYe Moss, Brentwood High

Fifth: Bo Lawson and Landon Fuqua, Nolensville High

Unified Girls Shot Put

Fifth: Layla McKinney and Grace Ehinger, Nolensville High

Unified Boys Shot Put

First: David Ashburn and Kevin Spivey, Brentwood High

Fourth: Aidan Fisher and Rex Beggs, Nolensville High

Unified Girls 100-Meter Dash

Third: Maggie Buckley and Hritika Roy, Brentwood High

Fifth (tie): Morgan Farris and Kylie Maokhamphiou, Summit High

Sixth: Emma Berg and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High

Unified Boys 100-Meter Dash

Fifth: Gavyn Nelson and Ezo El-Hulu, Brentwood High

Sixth: Bryce Pennington and Josh Detriot, Nolensville High

Unified Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay

Third: Nolensville High

Sixth: Brentwood High

Eighth: Summit High

Unified Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay

Seventh: Page High

Unified Girls Team

Fifth: Nolensville High

Sixth: Brentwood High

Eighth: Summit High

Unified Boys Team

First: Brentwood High

Fifth: Nolensville High

Unified Mixed Team

Third: Nolensville High

Sixth: Brentwood High

Eighth: Summit High

High School Tennis

Girls Class AA Team

First: Brentwood High

Boys Class AA Singles

Second: Carter Terry, Fairview High

Boys Class AA Doubles

First: Drew Miller and Stephen Smith, Brentwood High

Middle School Baseball

Class AA Baseball

First: Page Middle

Middle School Track and Field

Girls Class A 400-Meter Dash

Eighth: Reagan Neprud, Fairview Middle

Girls Class A 800-Meter Run

Second: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle

Girls Class A 1,600-Meter Run

Fourth: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle

Girls Class A 4×400-Meter Relay

Fifth: Fairview Middle

Boys Class AA 200-Meter Dash

Fifth: Kaleb Lewis, Mill Creek Middle

Boys Class AA 1,600-Meter Run

Sixth: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle

Boys Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

First: Woodland Middle

Boys Class AA Long Jump

Sixth: Kenyan Alexander, Legacy Middle

Boys Class AA Shot Put

Seventh: Deston Lawrence, Mill Creek Middle

Girls Class AA 100-Meter Dash

Sixth: Isabella Stader, Grassland Middle

Eighth: Ella Gilliam, Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AA 200-Meter Dash

Seventh: Isabella Stader, Grassland Middle

Girls Class AA 400-Meter Dash

Fifth: Emerson Bednar, Page Middle

Girls Class AA 800-Meter Run

Second: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Seventh: Avery Moran, Page Middle

Girls Class AA 1,600-Meter Run

First: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Emmie Underwood, Heritage Middle

Girls Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay

Fourth: Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AA 4×200-Meter Relay

Seventh: Woodland Middle

Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Fourth: Woodland Middle

Girls Class AA High Jump

Fourth: Laney Stroud, Grassland Middle

Girls Class AA Discus

Fourth: Anna Claire Cole, Thompson’s Station Middle

