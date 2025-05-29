WCS Student-Athletes Win Spring Fling State Titles

Middle and high school student-athletes finished the 2024-25 school year with new State titles.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling State Tournament and the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Spring State championships took place throughout the month of May.
Brentwood High’s David Ashburn and Kevin Spivey placed first in the Unified Boys Shot Put category. The team also won the Unified Boys Team category. Their coach is Steve Brock. Brentwood High tennis players also returned with State titles: the girls team won the Class AA Team category, and Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the Boys Class AA Doubles category. The school’s tennis coach is Kristen Young.
Centennial High’s Larkin Johnson placed first in the track and field Girls Class AAA 3,200-meter run. Gavin Johnson placed first in the Boys Class AAA 400-meter dash. Centennial’s track and field coaches are Liz McClain and BJ Taylor.
Fairview High’s Andi Lerond won the Girls Class AA 800-meter run. Her coach is Cory Phillips.
Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall continued her winning streak and won both the track and field Girls Class AAA 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run. Her coach is Kyle Manderfield.
Page High placed first in the Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay category. The team includes Sophia Boutros, Gaby Boutros, Natalie Smith and Nigella Smith. Their coach is Marcos Harris.
At the middle school level, Page Middle’s baseball team won the Class AA Baseball State championship. The team is coached by Mike McKibben.
Sunset Middle’s Scotlyn Szabo placed first in the track and field girls Class AA 1,600-meter run. Her coach is Alicia Arnold.
Woodland Middle’s boys track and field won the Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay category. The team includes DJ Quarles, Oliver Brown, Christian Eaves and Hayden Primm. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
High School Track and Field
Girls Class AA Outdoor Pentathlon
- Fifth: Layla Curtis, Fairview High
Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Second: Fairview High
Girls Class AA 800-Meter Run
- First: Andi Lerond, Fairview High
Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Fairview High
Girls Class AA Team
- Eighth: Fairview High
Boys Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Fairview High
Boys Class AA 100-Meter Dash
- Second: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High
- Fourth: Leighton Varden, Fairview High
Boys Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Second: Fairview High
Boys Class AA 200-Meter Dash
- Fourth: Leighton Varden, Fairview High
- Sixth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High
Boys Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Third: Fairview High
Boys Class AA Decathlon
- Fifth: Noah Fatony, Fairview High
Boys Class AA Team
- Fourth: Fairview High
Mixed Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Fairview High
Girls Class AAA Triple Jump
- Fourth: Ryan Moore, Centennial High
Girls Class AAA Shot Put
- Eighth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA High Jump
- Sixth: Graycen Dorr, Franklin High
Girls Class AAA Long Jump
- Fifth: Gencye Knight, Independence High
Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- First: Page High
- Second: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Independence High
Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles
- Second: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
- Eighth: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Centennial High
Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Second: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
- Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Eighth: Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles
- Fourth: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Mackenzie Bates, Nolensville High
Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Fourth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run
- First: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Second: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
- Fourth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Nigella Smith, Page High
Girls Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Third: Nolensville High
- Fifth: Centennial High
- Seventh: Franklin High
Girls Class AAA Outdoor Pentathlon
- Second: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA Team
- Third: Brentwood High
- Fifth: Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA Long Jump
- Third: Carson Vaughn, Franklin High
- Eighth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA Triple Jump
- Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA High Jump
- Sixth: Michael Crutcher, Summit High
- Seventh: Luke Durham, Independence High
Boys Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Second: Brentwood High
- Third: Page High
- Fourth: Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdles
- Third: Cameron High, Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 100-Meter Dash
- Seventh: Luke Thompson, Franklin High
Boys Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay
- Third: Centennial High
- Sixth: Brentwood High
- Eighth: Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- Second: Asher Oates, Independence High
- Seventh: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Centennial High
- Eighth: Independence High
Boys Class AAA 400-Meter Run
- First: Gavin Johnson, Centennial High
- Second: Luke Thompson, Franklin High
- Fifth: Nate Lamb, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles
- Third: Cameron High, Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- Fourth: Payne Fielder, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Alex Osburn, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run
- Third: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Asher Oates, Independence High
- Sixth: Andrew Algood, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Third: Brentwood High
- Fifth: Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA Decathlon
- Fourth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High
- Seventh: Andrew Fitch, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA Team
- Third: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Ravenwood High
Mixed Class AAA Team
- Seventh: Page High
Unified Girls Long Jump
- Fifth: Emma Berg and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High
- Sixth: Laurel Osgood and Hritika Roy, Brentwood High
Unified Boys Long Jump
- Second: Gavyn Nelson and DeYe Moss, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Bo Lawson and Landon Fuqua, Nolensville High
Unified Girls Shot Put
- Fifth: Layla McKinney and Grace Ehinger, Nolensville High
Unified Boys Shot Put
- First: David Ashburn and Kevin Spivey, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Aidan Fisher and Rex Beggs, Nolensville High
Unified Girls 100-Meter Dash
- Third: Maggie Buckley and Hritika Roy, Brentwood High
- Fifth (tie): Morgan Farris and Kylie Maokhamphiou, Summit High
- Sixth: Emma Berg and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High
Unified Boys 100-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Gavyn Nelson and Ezo El-Hulu, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Bryce Pennington and Josh Detriot, Nolensville High
Unified Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay
- Third: Nolensville High
- Sixth: Brentwood High
- Eighth: Summit High
Unified Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Page High
Unified Girls Team
- Fifth: Nolensville High
- Sixth: Brentwood High
- Eighth: Summit High
Unified Boys Team
- First: Brentwood High
- Fifth: Nolensville High
Unified Mixed Team
- Third: Nolensville High
- Sixth: Brentwood High
- Eighth: Summit High
High School Tennis
Girls Class AA Team
- First: Brentwood High
Boys Class AA Singles
- Second: Carter Terry, Fairview High
Boys Class AA Doubles
- First: Drew Miller and Stephen Smith, Brentwood High
Middle School Baseball
Class AA Baseball
- First: Page Middle
Middle School Track and Field
Girls Class A 400-Meter Dash
- Eighth: Reagan Neprud, Fairview Middle
Girls Class A 800-Meter Run
- Second: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle
Girls Class A 1,600-Meter Run
- Fourth: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle
Girls Class A 4×400-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Fairview Middle
Boys Class AA 200-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Kaleb Lewis, Mill Creek Middle
Boys Class AA 1,600-Meter Run
- Sixth: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle
Boys Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Woodland Middle
Boys Class AA Long Jump
- Sixth: Kenyan Alexander, Legacy Middle
Boys Class AA Shot Put
- Seventh: Deston Lawrence, Mill Creek Middle
Girls Class AA 100-Meter Dash
- Sixth: Isabella Stader, Grassland Middle
- Eighth: Ella Gilliam, Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AA 200-Meter Dash
- Seventh: Isabella Stader, Grassland Middle
Girls Class AA 400-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Emerson Bednar, Page Middle
Girls Class AA 800-Meter Run
- Second: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle
- Seventh: Avery Moran, Page Middle
Girls Class AA 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle
- Fourth: Emmie Underwood, Heritage Middle
Girls Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AA 4×200-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Woodland Middle
Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Woodland Middle
Girls Class AA High Jump
- Fourth: Laney Stroud, Grassland Middle
Girls Class AA Discus
- Fourth: Anna Claire Cole, Thompson’s Station Middle
