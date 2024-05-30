WCS Student-Athletes Win Big at Spring Fling Tournaments

WCS student-athletes added more than a dozen State titles to their records at the 2024 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling competition.

“I am so proud of all the WCS coaches and athletes,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “Seeing them in action all season and then performing so well at State level is always enjoyable. Congratulations to them all.”

The Brentwood High boys track team once again won the overall team rankings in the Class AAA category. Hudson Allain placed first in both the 400-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, and his teammate Canon Kinder won the State title for both boys pole vault and decathlon. The boys team also won the 4×400-meter relay and the 4×200-meter relay. The BHS girls track team also performed well at the tournament, with Daisy Oatsvall winning the State title for Class AAA girls high jump. Her teammate Lydia Cromwell placed first in the 3,200-meter run, and the girls team won the 4×800-meter relay. The BHS track and field coaches are Steve Brock and Michelle Doty.

The girls and boys tennis teams from Brentwood High both won State titles for Class AA team tennis. The girls team included Evelyn Risner, Maya Balle, Emsley Meir, Vivy Huddleston and Audrey Yu. The boys team included Stephen Smith, Evan Ly, Drew Miller, Austin Victory and Andy Gan. Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the title in the boys doubles tennis tournament, and Evenlyn Risner placed first in the girls singles tennis tournament. Their coach is Kristen Young.

Fairview High’s girls track team won the Class AA girls 4×800-meter relay. Their coaches are Cory Phillips and Chris Smith.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall won both the Class AAA girls 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. Her head coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Ravenwood High’s Donovan Starr earned State titles in both the Class AAA boys high jump and 100-meter dash. His coach is Pete Mueller.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes listed below:

Boys Class AA Track and Field

4×800-Meter Relay

Fourth: Fairview High

110-Meter Hurdles

Eighth: Bobby Dawson, Fairview High

200-Meter Dash

Fourth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High

4×400-Meter Relay

Fourth: Fairview High

Boys Class AAA Track and Field

Pole Vault

First: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High

Fourth: John Bass, Ravenwood High

Long Jump

Second: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

Triple Jump

Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High

Third: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

High Jump

First: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Keenan Fisher, Brentwood High

Discus Throw

Fifth: John Mark Coggin, Ravenwood High

4×800-Meter Relay

Fifth: Brentwood High

Seventh: Page High

110-Meter Hurdles

Fifth: Cameron High, Brentwood High

Eighth: John Bass, Ravenwood High

100-Meter Dash

First: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High

4×200-Meter Relay

First: Brentwood High

1,600-Meter Run

Third: Michael Eischen, Centennial High

400-Meter Dash

First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High

Third: Jackson White, Brentwood High

Seventh: Luke Thompson, Franklin High

800-Meter Run

Fourth: Aiden Haack, Page High

Fifth: C.J. Weaver, Brentwood High

200-Meter Dash

First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High

3,200-Meter Run

Second: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High

Third: Asher Oates, Independence High

Fourth: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High

4×400-Meter Relay

First: Brentwood High

Decathlon

First: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High

Second: John Bass, Ravenwood High

Team Rankings

First: Brentwood High

Seventh: Ravenwood High

Eighth: Nolensville High

Class AA Boys Tennis

Team

First: Brentwood High

Doubles

First: Drew Miller and Stephen Smith, Brentwood High

Class AA Girls Tennis

Team

First: Brentwood High

Singles

First: Evelyn Risner, Brentwood High

Class 4A Baseball

Second: Nolensville High

Class AAA Boys Soccer

Second: Ravenwood High

Girls Class AA Track and Field

4×800-Meter Relay

First: Fairview High

800-Meter Run

Fourth: Andi Lerond, Fairview High

4×400-Meter Relay

Fifth: Fairview High

Outdoor Pentathlon

Eighth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High

Class AAA Girls Track and Field

Long Jump

Second: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

Seventh: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Triple Jump

Second: Ryan Moore, Centennial High

High Jump

First: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

Fourth: Graycen Dorr, Franklin High

Shot Put

Eighth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood High

4×800-Meter Relay

First: Brentwood High

Second: Page High

Fourth: Nolensville High

100-Meter Hurdles

Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Fourth: Abby Miller, Brentwood High

Seventh: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

1,600-Meter Run

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

4×100-Meter Relay

Second: Brentwood High

Sixth: Ravenwood High

300-Meter Hurdles

Second: Abby Miller, Brentwood High

Fourth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

800-Meter Run

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Fourth: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High

Fifth: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High

Sixth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

3,200-Meter Run

First: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

Second: Nigella Smith, Page High

4×400-Meter Relay

Second: Brentwood High

Fourth: Nolensville High

Fifth: Centennial High

Pentathlon

Second: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

Third: Abby Miller, Brentwood High

Sixth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Team Rankings

Second: Brentwood High

Fourth: Nolensville High

Unified Track and Field

Girls 100-Meter Dash

Third: Aspen Scanlon and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High

Fifth: Samantha Jennings and Haven Simpson, Franklin High

Boys 100-Meter Dash

Third: Ayden Domingo and Charlie Heileman, Franklin High

Fourth: Gary Davis and Josh Detroit, Nolensville High

Girls Long Jump

Third: Aspen Scanlon and Payton Balsis, Nolensville High

Fourth: Lilly Lestrange and Delaney Heflin, Franklin High

Boys Long Jump

Fourth: Durham Queen and Leo Diaz, Franklin High

Mixed Shot Put Relay

Second: Maddox McKim and David Ashburn, Brentwood High

Fifth: Durham Queen and Carter Jones, Franklin High

Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay

Fifth: Nolensville High

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email