WCS Student-Athletes Win Big at Spring Fling Tournaments

WCS student-athletes added more than a dozen State titles to their records at the 2024 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling competition.
“I am so proud of all the WCS coaches and athletes,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “Seeing them in action all season and then performing so well at State level is always enjoyable. Congratulations to them all.”
The Brentwood High boys track team once again won the overall team rankings in the Class AAA category. Hudson Allain placed first in both the 400-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, and his teammate Canon Kinder won the State title for both boys pole vault and decathlon. The boys team also won the 4×400-meter relay and the 4×200-meter relay. The BHS girls track team also performed well at the tournament, with Daisy Oatsvall winning the State title for Class AAA girls high jump. Her teammate Lydia Cromwell placed first in the 3,200-meter run, and the girls team won the 4×800-meter relay. The BHS track and field coaches are Steve Brock and Michelle Doty.
The girls and boys tennis teams from Brentwood High both won State titles for Class AA team tennis. The girls team included Evelyn Risner, Maya Balle, Emsley Meir, Vivy Huddleston and Audrey Yu. The boys team included Stephen Smith, Evan Ly, Drew Miller, Austin Victory and Andy Gan. Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the title in the boys doubles tennis tournament, and Evenlyn Risner placed first in the girls singles tennis tournament. Their coach is Kristen Young.
Fairview High’s girls track team won the Class AA girls 4×800-meter relay. Their coaches are Cory Phillips and Chris Smith.
Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall won both the Class AAA girls 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. Her head coach is Kyle Manderfield.
Ravenwood High’s Donovan Starr earned State titles in both the Class AAA boys high jump and 100-meter dash. His coach is Pete Mueller.
Congratulations to all the student-athletes listed below:
Boys Class AA Track and Field
4×800-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Fairview High
110-Meter Hurdles
- Eighth: Bobby Dawson, Fairview High
200-Meter Dash
- Fourth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High
4×400-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Fairview High
Boys Class AAA Track and Field
Pole Vault
- First: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
- Fourth: John Bass, Ravenwood High
Long Jump
- Second: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High
Triple Jump
- Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High
- Third: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High
High Jump
- First: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Keenan Fisher, Brentwood High
Discus Throw
- Fifth: John Mark Coggin, Ravenwood High
4×800-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Page High
110-Meter Hurdles
- Fifth: Cameron High, Brentwood High
- Eighth: John Bass, Ravenwood High
100-Meter Dash
- First: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High
4×200-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood High
1,600-Meter Run
- Third: Michael Eischen, Centennial High
400-Meter Dash
- First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
- Third: Jackson White, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Luke Thompson, Franklin High
800-Meter Run
- Fourth: Aiden Haack, Page High
- Fifth: C.J. Weaver, Brentwood High
200-Meter Dash
- First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
3,200-Meter Run
- Second: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
- Third: Asher Oates, Independence High
- Fourth: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High
4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood High
Decathlon
- First: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
- Second: John Bass, Ravenwood High
Team Rankings
- First: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Ravenwood High
- Eighth: Nolensville High
Class AA Boys Tennis
Team
- First: Brentwood High
Doubles
- First: Drew Miller and Stephen Smith, Brentwood High
Class AA Girls Tennis
Team
- First: Brentwood High
Singles
- First: Evelyn Risner, Brentwood High
Class 4A Baseball
- Second: Nolensville High
Class AAA Boys Soccer
- Second: Ravenwood High
Girls Class AA Track and Field
4×800-Meter Relay
- First: Fairview High
800-Meter Run
- Fourth: Andi Lerond, Fairview High
4×400-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Fairview High
Outdoor Pentathlon
- Eighth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High
Class AAA Girls Track and Field
Long Jump
- Second: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
Triple Jump
- Second: Ryan Moore, Centennial High
High Jump
- First: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Graycen Dorr, Franklin High
Shot Put
- Eighth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood High
4×800-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood High
- Second: Page High
- Fourth: Nolensville High
100-Meter Hurdles
- Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Abby Miller, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
1,600-Meter Run
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
4×100-Meter Relay
- Second: Brentwood High
- Sixth: Ravenwood High
300-Meter Hurdles
- Second: Abby Miller, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
800-Meter Run
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Fourth: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
3,200-Meter Run
- First: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High
- Second: Nigella Smith, Page High
4×400-Meter Relay
- Second: Brentwood High
- Fourth: Nolensville High
- Fifth: Centennial High
Pentathlon
- Second: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Third: Abby Miller, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
Team Rankings
- Second: Brentwood High
- Fourth: Nolensville High
Unified Track and Field
Girls 100-Meter Dash
- Third: Aspen Scanlon and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Samantha Jennings and Haven Simpson, Franklin High
Boys 100-Meter Dash
- Third: Ayden Domingo and Charlie Heileman, Franklin High
- Fourth: Gary Davis and Josh Detroit, Nolensville High
Girls Long Jump
- Third: Aspen Scanlon and Payton Balsis, Nolensville High
- Fourth: Lilly Lestrange and Delaney Heflin, Franklin High
Boys Long Jump
- Fourth: Durham Queen and Leo Diaz, Franklin High
Mixed Shot Put Relay
- Second: Maddox McKim and David Ashburn, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Durham Queen and Carter Jones, Franklin High
Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Nolensville High
