WCS Student-Athletes Win Big at Spring Fling Tournaments

Michael Carpenter
TSSAA Spring Fling 5-24
WCS student-athletes added more than a dozen State titles to their records at the 2024 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling competition.

“I am so proud of all the WCS coaches and athletes,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “Seeing them in action all season and then performing so well at State level is always enjoyable. Congratulations to them all.”

The Brentwood High boys track team once again won the overall team rankings in the Class AAA category. Hudson Allain placed first in both the 400-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, and his teammate Canon Kinder won the State title for both boys pole vault and decathlon. The boys team also won the 4×400-meter relay and the 4×200-meter relay. The BHS girls track team also performed well at the tournament, with Daisy Oatsvall winning the State title for Class AAA girls high jump. Her teammate Lydia Cromwell placed first in the 3,200-meter run, and the girls team won the 4×800-meter relay. The BHS track and field coaches are Steve Brock and Michelle Doty.

The girls and boys tennis teams from Brentwood High both won State titles for Class AA team tennis. The girls team included Evelyn Risner, Maya Balle, Emsley Meir, Vivy Huddleston and Audrey Yu. The boys team included Stephen Smith, Evan Ly, Drew Miller, Austin Victory and Andy Gan. Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the title in the boys doubles tennis tournament, and Evenlyn Risner placed first in the girls singles tennis tournament. Their coach is Kristen Young.

Fairview High’s girls track team won the Class AA girls 4×800-meter relay. Their coaches are Cory Phillips and Chris Smith.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall won both the Class AAA girls 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. Her head coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Ravenwood High’s Donovan Starr earned State titles in both the Class AAA boys high jump and 100-meter dash. His coach is Pete Mueller.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes listed below:

Boys Class AA Track and Field

4×800-Meter Relay

  • Fourth: Fairview High

110-Meter Hurdles

  • Eighth: Bobby Dawson, Fairview High

200-Meter Dash

  • Fourth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Fourth: Fairview High

Boys Class AAA Track and Field

Pole Vault

  • First: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: John Bass, Ravenwood High

Long Jump

  • Second: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

Triple Jump

  • Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High
  • Third: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

High Jump

  • First: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High
  • Fourth: Keenan Fisher, Brentwood High

Discus Throw

  • Fifth: John Mark Coggin, Ravenwood High

4×800-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Page High

110-Meter Hurdles

  • Fifth: Cameron High, Brentwood High
  • Eighth: John Bass, Ravenwood High

100-Meter Dash

  • First: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High

4×200-Meter Relay

  • First: Brentwood High

1,600-Meter Run

  • Third: Michael Eischen, Centennial High

400-Meter Dash

  • First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
  • Third: Jackson White, Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Luke Thompson, Franklin High

800-Meter Run

  • Fourth: Aiden Haack, Page High
  • Fifth: C.J. Weaver, Brentwood High

200-Meter Dash

  • First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High

3,200-Meter Run

  • Second: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
  • Third: Asher Oates, Independence High
  • Fourth: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • First: Brentwood High

Decathlon

  • First: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
  • Second: John Bass, Ravenwood High

Team Rankings

  • First: Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Ravenwood High
  • Eighth: Nolensville High

Class AA Boys Tennis

Team

  • First: Brentwood High

Doubles

  • First: Drew Miller and Stephen Smith, Brentwood High

Class AA Girls Tennis

Team 

  • First: Brentwood High

Singles 

  • First: Evelyn Risner, Brentwood High

Class 4A Baseball

  • Second: Nolensville High

Class AAA Boys Soccer

  • Second: Ravenwood High

Girls Class AA Track and Field

4×800-Meter Relay

  • First: Fairview High

800-Meter Run

  • Fourth: Andi Lerond, Fairview High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Fairview High

Outdoor Pentathlon

  • Eighth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High

Class AAA Girls Track and Field

Long Jump

  • Second: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Triple Jump

  • Second: Ryan Moore, Centennial High

High Jump

  • First: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Graycen Dorr, Franklin High

Shot Put

  • Eighth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood High

4×800-Meter Relay

  • First: Brentwood High
  • Second: Page High
  • Fourth: Nolensville High

100-Meter Hurdles

  • Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Abby Miller, Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

1,600-Meter Run

  • First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

4×100-Meter Relay

  • Second: Brentwood High
  • Sixth: Ravenwood High

300-Meter Hurdles

  • Second: Abby Miller, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

800-Meter Run

  • First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
  • Fourth: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High
  • Fifth: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High
  • Sixth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

3,200-Meter Run

  • First: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High
  • Second: Nigella Smith, Page High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Second: Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Nolensville High
  • Fifth: Centennial High

Pentathlon

  • Second: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
  • Third: Abby Miller, Brentwood High
  • Sixth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Team Rankings 

  • Second: Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Nolensville High

Unified Track and Field

Girls 100-Meter Dash

  • Third: Aspen Scanlon and Sophia Cox, Nolensville High
  • Fifth: Samantha Jennings and Haven Simpson, Franklin High

Boys 100-Meter Dash

  • Third: Ayden Domingo and Charlie Heileman, Franklin High
  • Fourth: Gary Davis and Josh Detroit, Nolensville High

Girls Long Jump

  • Third: Aspen Scanlon and Payton Balsis, Nolensville High
  • Fourth: Lilly Lestrange  and Delaney Heflin, Franklin High

Boys Long Jump

  • Fourth: Durham Queen and Leo Diaz, Franklin High

Mixed Shot Put Relay

  • Second: Maddox McKim and David Ashburn, Brentwood High
  • Fifth: Durham Queen and Carter Jones, Franklin High

Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Nolensville High

Source: WCS
