WCS Student-Athletes to Walk Red Carpet at WILLCO Awards

Student-athletes around the district will get the red-carpet treatment at the annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 15.

The ceremony is returning to The Factory at Franklin, and the red carpet show, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will be open to the public. Individual finalists will be allowed to bring two guests to the award ceremony, which will begin at 7 p.m. Due to limited space, team finalists will not have guests at the event. For those who are unable to attend the ceremony, it will be livestreamed on the WC-TV YouTube page.

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their accomplishments throughout the year. Students are entered in any of 28 categories. The top male and female sports coaches are also recognized, as is the top high school media student. Other awards that will be announced include the Student-Athlete of the Year, Multi-sport Athlete of the Year, John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, Sponsor of the Year, Courage Award, Directors Cup (Division I) and Directors Cup (Division II).

The finalists in each category are listed below:

Baseball

Blake Bevis – Ravenwood High

Hunter Davis – Fairview High

Lucas Kocian – Ravenwood High

Ethan McElvain – Nolensville High

Girls Basketball

McKenzie Cochran – Page High

Kate O’Neil – Franklin High

Amelia Osgood – Brentwood High

Lili Wilken – Page High

Boys Basketball

Nick Dang – Ravenwood High

Reed Kemp – Franklin High

Kennedy Pendergrass – Fairview High

John Windley – Brentwood High

Girls Bowling

Molly Austin – Brentwood High

Riley Garretson – Franklin High

Rachel Johnson – Franklin High

Maddie Yates – Franklin High

Boys Bowling

Brian Keener – Franklin High

Jake Littlejohn – Centennial High

Franklin Negron – Centennial High

Drew Whalen – Franklin High

Girls Cross-Country

Alyssa Andrea – Fairview High

Jayne Halterman – Independence High

Kaitlyn Vanderkolk – Brentwood High

Leigh Walters – Page High

Boys Cross-Country

Nick Beattie – Nolensville High

Hudson Hurst – Franklin High

Ryan Keeton – Fairview High

Kevin Vanderkolk – Brentwood High

Football (Defense)

Junior Colson – Ravenwood High

John Howse – Brentwood High

Caleb Jolley – Summit High

Grant Reeder – Nolensville High

Football (Offense)

Connor Beavon – Franklin High

Jaxson Campbell – Independence High

Destin Wade – Summit High

Walker Merrill – Brentwood High

Football Player of the Year

Connor Beavon – Franklin High

Jake Briningstool – Ravenwood High

Cade Granzow – Brentwood High

Destin Wade – Summit High

Girls Golf

Brooke Brummett – Brentwood High

Sophia DiPaolo – Franklin High

Shelly Jang – Ravenwood High

Claudette Runk – Summit High

Boys Golf

Harrison Akers – Franklin High

Colin Alexander – Ravenwood High

Grant Clark – Page High

Troup Wallace – Brentwood High

Girls Soccer

Meghan Carlson – Centennial High

Nora Henderson – Ravenwood High

Emma Shields – Franklin High

Maison Wells – Brentwood High

Boys Soccer

Nick Dang – Ravenwood High

Grayson Dugan – Page High

Ryan Hayes – Brentwood High

Bradley Whelan – Franklin High

Softball

Elena Escobar – Summit High

Josey Polk – Page High

Morgan Salmon – Brentwood High

Avery Wissmar – Ravenwood High

Girls Tennis

Kaitlin Ly – Brentwood High

Lisa Messier – Franklin High

Grace Stout – Ravenwood High

Lauren Terry – Fairview High

Boys Tennis

Skylar Cronk-Polston – Fairview High

Patrick Delves – Ravenwood High

Donovan Janicek – Brentwood High

Jackson Stone – Ravenwood High

Girls Track

Elise Dobson – Nolensville High

Reghan Grimes – Ravenwood High

Hollan Powers – Brentwood High

Leigh Walters – Page High

Boys Track

Ryan Keeton – Fairview High

Patrick Lama – Franklin High

Gabriel Robinson – Ravenwood High

Sam Sullivan – Brentwood High

Volleyball

Destiny Cherry – Summit High

Shaye Eggleston – Brentwood High

Charley Fulton – Nolensville High

Lauren Starcke – Nolensville High

Girls Wrestling

Nevaeh Brinson – Summit High

Livia Kelingos-Spain – Fairview High

Erica Moore – Brentwood High

Baylee Peterson – Independence High

Boys Wrestling

Alex Ables – Centennial High

Riley Bennett – Fairview High

Riley Lippincott – Nolensville High

Tanner Willett – Independence High

Female Athlete of the Year

Shaye Eggleston – Brentwood High

Reghan Grimes – Ravenwood High

Hollan Powers – Brentwood High

Leigh Walters – Page High

Male Athlete of the Year

Riley Bennett – Fairview High

Nick Dang – Ravenwood High

Reed Kemp – Franklin High

Destin Wade – Summit High

Female Sports Coach of the Year

Barbara Campbell – Brentwood High Volleyball

Jessica Mancini – Ravenwood High Soccer

Jenny Stevenson – Summit High Softball

Brett Young – Nolensville High Volleyball

Male Sports Coach of the Year

Nate Clapp – Page High Soccer

Brian Coleman – Summit High Football

Ron Crawford – Brentwood High Football

Bubba Derrick – Fairview High Wrestling

Female Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Track

Brentwood High Volleyball

Nolensville High Volleyball

Ravenwood High Soccer

Male Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Football

Fairview High Wrestling

Ravenwood High Tennis

Summit High Football

Cheer

Maggie Carlisle – Summit High

Abby Jordan – Brentwood High

Laurel McLaughlin – Ravenwood High

Jessie Mei Merrill – Franklin High

Dance

Addie Bonner – Brentwood High

Kat Burchell – Centennial High

Olivia Pottmeyer – Ravenwood High

Media Student of the Year