WCS Student-Athletes Take Wrestling State Titles

Michael Carpenter
Photo by WCS

Four WCS student-athletes are bringing home State wrestling titles, and two of those are repeat State champions.

Summit High senior Jarvis Little is the first, three-time State champion in the school’s history. He took first place in the Class AA 132 category at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) High School Wrestling Championships February 23-24

“Jarvis was able to achieve this goal by putting in countless hours of practice and traveling the country and finding the toughest competition,” said SHS wrestling coach Pete Miller. “He started wrestling in the sixth grade.”

Summit High senior Landon Desselle won his second State title in the Class AA 144 category.

“Landon earned everything through hard work and dedication to the sport,” Miller said. “He happened to be around as a young wrestler and watched his older brother, Kobey, in the earlier years of Summit High wrestling success. He grew up wanting to be a multiple-time State champion.”

Summit High junior Brayden Leach is a first-time State champion after winning the Class AA 150 category.

“Brayden has been working for his first State title since he fell just short last season,” Miller said. “I can already tell you he can’t wait to get back to work preparing to win his second State title next season.”

Nolensville High senior Tre McTorry also finished his high school wrestling career with a State title in the Class AA 175 category. His coach is Johnnie Melzoni.

“Working with Tre this year, and the last couple of years, has been a joy,” Melzoni said. “He is not only a gifted athlete, but he is also a great student and a terrific leader for his teammates. The coaching staff and I are very proud of Tre and his accomplishments and wish him the absolute best as he moves onto college athletics.”

WCS students also competed in the TSSAA Duals Wrestling Championships February 3.

Congratulations to the WCS wrestlers who placed in the top six in their categories:

Boys Class AA

106 Class

  • Third: Ryan Dietrick, Ravenwood High
  • Fourth: Nolan Barton, Nolensville High
  • Sixth: Locke Sessions, Independence High

113 Class

  • Fourth: Blaise Masi, Summit High
  • Sixth: Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High

126 Class

  • Sixth: Nathan Simpson, Page High

132 Class

  • First: Jarvis Little, Summit High
  • Second: Andrew Donelson, Brentwood High

138 Class

  • Second: Arash Yazdani, Brentwood High

144 Class

  • First: Landon Desselle, Summit High
  • Second: Riddeck Romano, Independence High

150 Class

  • First: Brayden Leach, Summit High
  • Third: Clark Vaughn, Brentwood High

157 Class

  • Second: Zachery Little, Summit High
  • Fifth: Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High

165 Class

  • Second: Chase Mayes, Nolensville High
  • Third: Jayden McKinney, Summit High
  • Fourth: Alex Osburn, Ravenwood High

175 Class

  • First: Tre McTorry, Nolensville High

190 Class

  • Second: Spencer Kon, Independence High
  • Third: Brennan Neal, Nolensville High

215 Class

  • Fourth: Jake Sentell, Nolensville High
  • Fifth: Aiden Elmore, Franklin High

285 Class

  • Second: Peter Savarino, Summit High
  • Third: Jackson Ard, Brentwood High

Team

  • Second: Summit High

Boys Class A

144 Class

  • Sixth: Peyton Mitchell, Fairview High

150 Class

  • Fourth: Sam Frank, Fairview High

Girls

100 Class

  • Fourth: Evangeline Monge, Centennial High

114 Class

  • Sixth: Taylor Parkhurst, Summit High

132 Class

  • Fourth: Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High

145 Class

  • Fifth: Finnley Craig, Summit High
  • Sixth: Aaliyah King, Independence High

235 Class

  • Third: Samantha O’Leary, Summit High

Boys Class AA Dual

  • Third: Brentwood High

Source: WCS InFocus
