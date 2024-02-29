WCS Student-Athletes Take Wrestling State Titles

Four WCS student-athletes are bringing home State wrestling titles, and two of those are repeat State champions.

Summit High senior Jarvis Little is the first, three-time State champion in the school’s history. He took first place in the Class AA 132 category at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) High School Wrestling Championships February 23-24

“Jarvis was able to achieve this goal by putting in countless hours of practice and traveling the country and finding the toughest competition,” said SHS wrestling coach Pete Miller. “He started wrestling in the sixth grade.”

Summit High senior Landon Desselle won his second State title in the Class AA 144 category.

“Landon earned everything through hard work and dedication to the sport,” Miller said. “He happened to be around as a young wrestler and watched his older brother, Kobey, in the earlier years of Summit High wrestling success. He grew up wanting to be a multiple-time State champion.”

Summit High junior Brayden Leach is a first-time State champion after winning the Class AA 150 category.

“Brayden has been working for his first State title since he fell just short last season,” Miller said. “I can already tell you he can’t wait to get back to work preparing to win his second State title next season.”

Nolensville High senior Tre McTorry also finished his high school wrestling career with a State title in the Class AA 175 category. His coach is Johnnie Melzoni.

“Working with Tre this year, and the last couple of years, has been a joy,” Melzoni said. “He is not only a gifted athlete, but he is also a great student and a terrific leader for his teammates. The coaching staff and I are very proud of Tre and his accomplishments and wish him the absolute best as he moves onto college athletics.”

WCS students also competed in the TSSAA Duals Wrestling Championships February 3.

Congratulations to the WCS wrestlers who placed in the top six in their categories:

Boys Class AA

106 Class

Third: Ryan Dietrick, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Nolan Barton, Nolensville High

Sixth: Locke Sessions, Independence High

113 Class

Fourth: Blaise Masi, Summit High

Sixth: Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High

126 Class

Sixth: Nathan Simpson, Page High

132 Class

First: Jarvis Little, Summit High

Second: Andrew Donelson, Brentwood High

138 Class

Second: Arash Yazdani, Brentwood High

144 Class

First: Landon Desselle, Summit High

Second: Riddeck Romano, Independence High

150 Class

First: Brayden Leach, Summit High

Third: Clark Vaughn, Brentwood High

157 Class

Second: Zachery Little, Summit High

Fifth: Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High

165 Class

Second: Chase Mayes, Nolensville High

Third: Jayden McKinney, Summit High

Fourth: Alex Osburn, Ravenwood High

175 Class

First: Tre McTorry, Nolensville High

190 Class

Second: Spencer Kon, Independence High

Third: Brennan Neal, Nolensville High

215 Class

Fourth: Jake Sentell, Nolensville High

Fifth: Aiden Elmore, Franklin High

285 Class

Second: Peter Savarino, Summit High

Third: Jackson Ard, Brentwood High

Team

Second: Summit High

Boys Class A

144 Class

Sixth: Peyton Mitchell, Fairview High

150 Class

Fourth: Sam Frank, Fairview High

Girls

100 Class

Fourth: Evangeline Monge, Centennial High

114 Class

Sixth: Taylor Parkhurst, Summit High

132 Class

Fourth: Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High

145 Class

Fifth: Finnley Craig, Summit High

Sixth: Aaliyah King, Independence High

235 Class

Third: Samantha O’Leary, Summit High

Boys Class AA Dual

Third: Brentwood High

Source: WCS InFocus

