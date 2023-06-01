WCS Student-Athletes Take Home Spring Fling State Titles

More than a dozen WCS high school student-athletes are 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State champions after winning titles at the annual Spring Fling competition.

The Brentwood High boys soccer team defended its State title and defeated Station Camp High 3-0 during the final match of the Class AAA division. The team includes Thomas Fields, Leo York, Max Bloomfield, Wyatt Rogers, Aidan Jones, Dawson Moonshower, Jack Doyle, Jack Boring, Adam Jaser, Cline Simmons, Cooper Bailey, Tristan Tropeano, Walker Seal, Luke Armistead, Austin Clark, Owen Wells, Charlie Snider, Jack Elliot, Robel Awala, Wylie Thompson, Aidan Wells, Joey Spagnola, Austin Kammer, Joe Joe Lippe, Hayden Berg, Jack Snider, Emiliano Lila, Cooper Koerlin, Turner Simmons and Sam Blanchfield. They are coached by Mike Purcell, Eric Bowen and Dana Schwartz.

“This was a group of young men who were focused on one goal from the beginning of the season,” said Purcell. “They made their dream of a State championship possible through hard work and perseverance.”

The BHS boys track team also won first place in the overall team rankings of the Class AAA competition. Hudson Allain took the State title in the 400-meter dash, and his teammate Aiden Carter won the Decathlon. On the girls track team, Sophia Yount took home two titles: the outdoor pentathlon and the long jump.

Centennial High’s Gabrielle Boulay won first place in the 800-meter run, and she was also part of the team that won the 4×800-meter relay. Her teammates were Bethany Wright, Larkin Johnson and Rhys Ammon. They competed in the Class AAA division.

Members of Fairview High’s girls track team won the 4×800-meter relay in the Class AA category.

In the unified track competition, Franklin High’s Nelly Bryant and Fernanda Sterling won the girls long jump.

Nolensville High’s Morgan Lewis won the State title in the boys Class AAA division. Also from Nolensville High, Claire Stegall took home first in the girls Class AAA 1,600-meter run.

Page High’s boys track team also had a successful time at the tournament. Cole Combs won the Class AA shot put category, and the team won the overall team rankings.

Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer won the boys Class AAA 1,600-meter run.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes listed below:

Boys Class AA Track and Field Pole Vault Fourth: Jonah Scannapieco, Page High High Jump Fourth: Ryan Mulick, Page High Shot Put First: Cole Combs, Page High Discus Second: Cole Combs, Page High 4×800-Meter Relay Fifth: Page High

Eighth: Fairview High 110-Meter Hurdles Second: Jordan Rutland, Page High 100-Meter Dash Fourth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High 1,600-Meter Run Fourth: Aiden Haack, Page High 4×400-Meter Relay Fourth: Page High 400-Meter Dash Third: Will Scott, Page High

Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High 300-Meter Hurdles Third: Jordan Rutland, Page High 800-Meter Run Sixth: Aiden Haack, Page High 4×400-Meter Relay Second: Page High Overall Team Rankings First: Page High Boys Class AAA Track and Field Pole Vault Second: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High Long Jump Second: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

Fourth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High Triple Jump Fourth: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

Seventh: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High High Jump Second: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High Shot Put Fourth: Mason Green, Ravenwood High 4×800-Meter Relay Third: Brentwood High

Fourth: Franklin High 110-Meter Hurdles Third: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High 100-Meter Dash Fifth: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High 4×200-Meter Relay Fifth: Brentwood High 1,600-Meter Run First: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Nate Martinez, Independence High

Seventh: Parker Harris, Franklin High 400-Meter Dash First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High

Fifth: Jackson White, Brentwood High 300-Meter Hurdles First: Morgan Lewis, Nolensville High

Sixth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High 800-Meter Run Second: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High 200-Meter Dash Sixth: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High

Seventh: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High 3,200-Meter Run Third: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High

Fifth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High 4×400-Meter Relay Third: Brentwood High

Seventh: Franklin High Decathlon First: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Second: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High

Fourth: John Bass, Ravenwood High Overall Team Rankings First: Brentwood High

Fifth: Ravenwood High Boys Class AAA Soccer First: Brentwood High Girls Class AA Track and Field

Pole Vault Sixth: Finley Peek, Page High 4×800-Meter Relay First: Fairview High

Sixth: Page High 100-Meter Dash Fourth: Kendall Jewett, Page High 1,600-Meter Run Second: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High

Fourth: Sophia Boutros, Page High 4×100-Meter Relay Fourth: Page High 300-Meter Hurdles Fourth: Kendall Jewett, Page High 800-Meter Run Fourth: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High

Fifth: Sophia Boutros, Page High

Seventh: Alyssa Andrea, Fairview High 4×400-Meter Relay Fourth: Fairview High Outdoor Pentathlon Eighth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High Overall Team Rankings Fourth: Page High Girls Class AAA Track and Field Long Jump First: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Second: Alyssa Arkava, Ravenwood High Triple Jump Third: Ryan Moore, Centennial High

Fifth: Kiersten Bell, Brentwood High High Jump Fifth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High Shot Put Third: Sarah Tang, Independence High Discus Second: Sarah Tang, Independence High

Eighth: Maya Balle, Brentwood High 4×800-Meter Relay First: Centennial High

Third: Brentwood High 100-Meter Hurdles Eighth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High 4×200-Meter Relay Fifth: Brentwood High 1,600-Meter Run First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Second: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High

Seventh: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High 400-Meter Dash Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Fourth: Logan Brownfield, Brentwood High 300-Meter Hurdles Second: Abby Miller, Summit High 800-Meter Run First: Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High

Third: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High

Fifth: Rhys Ammon, Centennial High

Sixth: Peyton Strauss, Brentwood High 200-Meter Dash Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High 3,200-Meter Run Second: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Eighth: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High 4×400-Meter Relay Third: Brentwood High

Fourth: Nolensville High Outdoor Pentathlon First: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High Overall Team Rankings Second: Brentwood High

Fourth: Centennial High Unified Track and Field Girls 100-Meter Dash Fifth: Margaret DeFranco and Luxmi Vermaas, Franklin High Girls Long Jump First: Nelly Bryant and Fernanda Sterling, Franklin High Boys Long Jump Sixth: Charlie Heileman and Christian Bryant, Franklin High Mixed Shot Put Relay Third: Jackson Vingelen and David Ashburn, Brentwood High

Fourth: Patrick Jones and James Nguyen, Franklin High Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay Sixth: Franklin High Overall Team Rankings Fourth: Franklin High

