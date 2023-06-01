WCS Student-Athletes Take Home Spring Fling State Titles

More than a dozen WCS high school student-athletes are 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State champions after winning titles at the annual Spring Fling competition.

The Brentwood High boys soccer team defended its State title and defeated Station Camp High 3-0 during the final match of the Class AAA division. The team includes Thomas Fields, Leo York, Max Bloomfield, Wyatt Rogers, Aidan Jones, Dawson Moonshower, Jack Doyle, Jack Boring, Adam Jaser, Cline Simmons, Cooper Bailey, Tristan Tropeano, Walker Seal, Luke Armistead, Austin Clark, Owen Wells, Charlie Snider, Jack Elliot, Robel Awala, Wylie Thompson, Aidan Wells, Joey Spagnola, Austin Kammer, Joe Joe Lippe, Hayden Berg, Jack Snider, Emiliano Lila, Cooper Koerlin, Turner Simmons and Sam Blanchfield. They are coached by Mike Purcell, Eric Bowen and Dana Schwartz.

“This was a group of young men who were focused on one goal from the beginning of the season,” said Purcell. “They made their dream of a State championship possible through hard work and perseverance.”

The BHS boys track team also won first place in the overall team rankings of the Class AAA competition. Hudson Allain took the State title in the 400-meter dash, and his teammate Aiden Carter won the Decathlon. On the girls track team, Sophia Yount took home two titles: the outdoor pentathlon and the long jump.

Centennial High’s Gabrielle Boulay won first place in the 800-meter run, and she was also part of the team that won the 4×800-meter relay. Her teammates were Bethany Wright, Larkin Johnson and Rhys Ammon. They competed in the Class AAA division.

Members of Fairview High’s girls track team won the 4×800-meter relay in the Class AA category.

In the unified track competition, Franklin High’s Nelly Bryant and Fernanda Sterling won the girls long jump.

Nolensville High’s Morgan Lewis won the State title in the boys Class AAA division. Also from Nolensville High, Claire Stegall took home first in the girls Class AAA 1,600-meter run.

Page High’s boys track team also had a successful time at the tournament. Cole Combs won the Class AA shot put category, and the team won the overall team rankings.

Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer won the boys Class AAA 1,600-meter run.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes listed below:

Boys Class AA Track and Field

Pole Vault

  • Fourth: Jonah Scannapieco, Page High

High Jump

  • Fourth: Ryan Mulick, Page High

Shot Put

  • First: Cole Combs, Page High

Discus

  • Second: Cole Combs, Page High

4×800-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Page High
  • Eighth: Fairview High

110-Meter Hurdles

  • Second: Jordan Rutland, Page High

100-Meter Dash

  • Fourth: Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High

1,600-Meter Run

  • Fourth: Aiden Haack, Page High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Fourth: Page High

400-Meter Dash

  • Third: Will Scott, Page High
  • Lucas Casaletta-Holmes, Fairview High

300-Meter Hurdles

  • Third: Jordan Rutland, Page High

800-Meter Run

  • Sixth: Aiden Haack, Page High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Second: Page High

Overall Team Rankings

  • First: Page High

Boys Class AAA Track and Field

Pole Vault

  • Second: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High

Long Jump

  • Second: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High
  • Fourth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Triple Jump

  • Fourth: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High
  • Seventh: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High

High Jump

  • Second: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High

Shot Put

  • Fourth: Mason Green, Ravenwood High

4×800-Meter Relay

  • Third: Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Franklin High

110-Meter Hurdles

  • Third: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

100-Meter Dash

  • Fifth: Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High

4×200-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Brentwood High

1,600-Meter Run

  • First: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High
  • Fifth: Nate Martinez, Independence High
  • Seventh: Parker Harris, Franklin High

400-Meter Dash

  • First: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
  • Fifth: Jackson White, Brentwood High

300-Meter Hurdles

  • First: Morgan Lewis, Nolensville High
  • Sixth: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

800-Meter Run

  • Second: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High

200-Meter Dash

  • Sixth: Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High

3,200-Meter Run

  • Third: Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High
  • Fifth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Third: Brentwood High
  • Seventh: Franklin High

Decathlon

  • First: Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
  • Second: Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: John Bass, Ravenwood High

Overall Team Rankings

  • First: Brentwood High
  • Fifth: Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Soccer

  • First: Brentwood High
Girls Class AA Track and Field

Pole Vault

  • Sixth: Finley Peek, Page High

4×800-Meter Relay

  • First: Fairview High
  • Sixth: Page High

100-Meter Dash

  • Fourth: Kendall Jewett, Page High

1,600-Meter Run

  • Second: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High
  • Fourth: Sophia Boutros, Page High

4×100-Meter Relay

  • Fourth: Page High

300-Meter Hurdles

  • Fourth: Kendall Jewett, Page High

800-Meter Run

  • Fourth: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High
  • Fifth: Sophia Boutros, Page High
  • Seventh: Alyssa Andrea, Fairview High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Fourth: Fairview High

Outdoor Pentathlon

  • Eighth: Loren Sloan, Fairview High

Overall Team Rankings

  • Fourth: Page High

Girls Class AAA Track and Field

Long Jump

  • First: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
  • Second: Alyssa Arkava, Ravenwood High

Triple Jump

  • Third: Ryan Moore, Centennial High
  • Fifth: Kiersten Bell, Brentwood High

High Jump

  • Fifth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

Shot Put

  • Third: Sarah Tang, Independence High

Discus

  • Second: Sarah Tang, Independence High
  • Eighth: Maya Balle, Brentwood High

4×800-Meter Relay

  • First: Centennial High
  • Third: Brentwood High

100-Meter Hurdles

  • Eighth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

4×200-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Brentwood High

1,600-Meter Run

  • First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
  • Second: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High
  • Seventh: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

400-Meter Dash

  • Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Logan Brownfield, Brentwood High

300-Meter Hurdles

  • Second: Abby Miller, Summit High

800-Meter Run

  • First: Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High
  • Third: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High
  • Fifth: Rhys Ammon, Centennial High
  • Sixth: Peyton Strauss, Brentwood High

200-Meter Dash

  • Second: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

3,200-Meter Run

  • Second: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
  • Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
  • Eighth: Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High

4×400-Meter Relay

  • Third: Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Nolensville High

Outdoor Pentathlon

  • First: Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Overall Team Rankings

  • Second: Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Centennial High

Unified Track and Field

Girls 100-Meter Dash

  • Fifth: Margaret DeFranco and Luxmi Vermaas, Franklin High

Girls Long Jump

  • First: Nelly Bryant and Fernanda Sterling, Franklin High

Boys Long Jump

  • Sixth: Charlie Heileman and Christian Bryant, Franklin High

Mixed Shot Put Relay

  • Third: Jackson Vingelen and David Ashburn, Brentwood High
  • Fourth: Patrick Jones and James Nguyen, Franklin High

Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay

  • Sixth: Franklin High

Overall Team Rankings

  • Fourth: Franklin High

