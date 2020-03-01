The annual Williamson County Schools Art Show displays the finest student art at the Frist Art Museum, and for one day, students and their families can visit the exhibit for free.

Guests receive free admission to the Frist Art Museum Saturday, February 29, by redeeming this flyer. Guests may visit the display from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m

More than 400 artists from kindergarten through twelfth grades have their work featured at the museum. Two students were selected from each grade level at the elementary and middle schools, and high school art teachers selected two works from each art course offered at their schools.

The exhibition is in the Education Corridor at the Frist Center through March 10. Discounted parking is available in Frist Art Museum parking lots only.