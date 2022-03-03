WCS Student Art Now on Display at Frist Art Museum in Nashville

Hundreds of student art pieces are on display at the Frist Art Museum for all to see.

The artwork from WCS elementary, middle and high school students will be showcased until March 13. Elementary and middle school art teachers selected two works per grade level, and high school art teachers selected two works from each art course offered at their schools.

The suggested dates for each school to visit the exhibit are listed below. However, families are able to visit the Frist on whatever day they choose. The Frist is located at 919 Broadway in Nashville.

Group One Suggested Dates: March 3-4 Edmondson Elementary

Grassland Elementary

Hillsboro School

Hunters Bend Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Pearre Creek Elementary

Scales Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Brentwood Middle

Grassland Middle

Thompson’s Station Middle

Brentwood High

Franklin High

Summit High

Vanguard Virtual High Group Two Suggested Dates: March 3-6 Allendale Elementary

Bethesda Elementary

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

College Grove Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Longview Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Trinity Elementary

Winstead Elementary

Heritage Middle

Legacy Middle

Page Middle

Spring Station Middle

Centennial High

Independence High

Nolensville High

Page High Group Three Suggested Dates: March 10-13 Clovercroft Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Nolensville Elementary

Sunset Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Fairview Middle

Mill Creek Middle

Sunset Middle

Woodland Middle

Fairview High

Ravenwood High

Renaissance High

