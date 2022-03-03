WCS Student Art Now on Display at Frist Art Museum in Nashville

Hundreds of student art pieces are on display at the Frist Art Museum for all to see.
The artwork from WCS elementary, middle and high school students will be showcased until March 13. Elementary and middle school art teachers selected two works per grade level, and high school art teachers selected two works from each art course offered at their schools.
The suggested dates for each school to visit the exhibit are listed below. However, families are able to visit the Frist on whatever day they choose. The Frist is located at 919 Broadway in Nashville.
Group One Suggested Dates: March 3-4
- Edmondson Elementary
- Grassland Elementary
- Hillsboro School
- Hunters Bend Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary
- Mill Creek Elementary
- Pearre Creek Elementary
- Scales Elementary
- Walnut Grove Elementary
- Brentwood Middle
- Grassland Middle
- Thompson’s Station Middle
- Brentwood High
- Franklin High
- Summit High
- Vanguard Virtual High
Group Two Suggested Dates: March 3-6
- Allendale Elementary
- Bethesda Elementary
- Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- College Grove Elementary
- Heritage Elementary
- Longview Elementary
- Oak View Elementary
- Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Trinity Elementary
- Winstead Elementary
- Heritage Middle
- Legacy Middle
- Page Middle
- Spring Station Middle
- Centennial High
- Independence High
- Nolensville High
- Page High
Group Three Suggested Dates: March 10-13
- Clovercroft Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Fairview Elementary
- Jordan Elementary
- Kenrose Elementary
- Nolensville Elementary
- Sunset Elementary
- Westwood Elementary
- Fairview Middle
- Mill Creek Middle
- Sunset Middle
- Woodland Middle
- Fairview High
- Ravenwood High
- Renaissance High