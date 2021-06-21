WCS Starts First Girls Interscholastic Flag Football League in Tennessee

WCS female student-athletes will make history next school year when they take the field in the State’s first girls interscholastic flag football league.

The WCS Sports Conference, Tennessee Titans and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced the league June 8. The league is serving as a pilot program for the TSSAA with the potential to expand to other counties.

“Piloting the program in WCS will allow the TSSAA to gauge interest in the sport,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “We are honored to serve as the pilot district for Tennessee, and we look forward to making girls flag football a part of our high school athletic programs during the 2021-22 school year.”

The six-week season will begin in March of 2022 and include teams from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools. During its first year, Joines plans to set up schedules in a way that allows for as many students as possible to participate.

“Girls flag football is a growing sport across the country, with many states already sanctioning the sport through their high school athletic associations,” said Joines. “We are excited about offering another athletic option for the young women in Williamson County Schools.”