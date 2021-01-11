Winter Weather School Delays & Closures: January 11, 2021

School delays and closures for January 11, 2021:

Williamson County Schools

UPDATE: Williamson County Schools will now be closed today, January 11 due to the threat of hazardous travel caused by winter weather.

Williamson County Schools will begin school two hours late today, Monday, January 11. This includes all students in WCS online. That means if your class usually starts at 7:50, it will begin at 9:50 today. This is due to winter weather that is predicted this morning.

Buses will also operate on a two hour delay. If you ride the bus to school and the bus normally picks you up at 7 a.m., it will pick you up at 9 a.m.

School Aged Child Care will operate on its regular schedule at all locations.

Franklin Special School District

UPDATE: Based on an updated forecast of accumulation, the FSSD will be closed today, January 11. MAC will be open at the regular school sites until 5:00 and MAC students should bring a lunch. Poplar Grove MAC students need to attend at the holiday site today, located at 1405 Cannon St.

Due to the forecast of winter weather during the morning commute, the FSSD will begin two hours late today, Monday, January 11. The 2-hour delay applies to both in-person and remote learners. MAC will operate on a normal schedule.

Maury County Schools

UPDATE: Maury County Public Schools is now closed due to inclement weather for the remainder of today, Monday, January 11. Please stay safe.

Maury County Public Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay today, January 11th. all students, remote and in person, as well as staff, will report two hours late.

