WCS Spring Sports in Full Swing

Williamson County athletic fields are action-packed as the spring season is well underway. On April 15, the Franklin High Admirals and the Ravenwood High Raptors met on the baseball diamond.

The RHS varsity baseball team started the game with a run in the first inning, but FHS followed up with two runs scored in the third and then another in the fourth. While Ravenwood answered back with a run in the fifth inning, it wasn’t enough to defeat Franklin as they sealed the victory with a final run in the sixth.

The game’s final score was 4-2 in favor of the Admirals. Click here for more photos

MORE SCHOOL NEWS