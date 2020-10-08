WCS Spring Registration Ends October 14

Registration for the spring 2021 semester is open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, and any student planning to participate in WCS Online must register prior to that time.

This registration window is for students who want to transition from the WCS Online to traditional learning, who want to transition from traditional learning to the WCS Online or who are enrolled in WCS Online and want to remain in WCS Online. Students returning to the district from homeschooling must also enroll in the district to have the opportunity to participate in WCS Online.

Students currently enrolled in traditional learning and wish to remain in traditional learning do not need to register.

“We continue to encourage our students to take advantage of in-person learning if possible,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Assessment Dave Allen. “Nothing can replace the individualization and differentiation our teachers can provide when students are in class. However, we believe it’s necessary to provide an option for those families that feel it’s unsafe for their children to attend in-person. We continue to refine and make improvements with our online option including additional support staff and professional development. We have also found that students structuring their asynchronous work with an amount of time similar to what they would commit while attending classes in the building are having greater success.”

Families who are new to the district and returning homeschool students must complete the New Student Online Enrollment to be evaluated for WCS Online in the spring. All necessary paperwork, including a request for WCS Online, must be submitted by October 14. Those who submit requests for online coursework after the deadline will be added to a waitlist and not guaranteed placement in the WCS Online program. To see what must be submitted and directions for the process, visit the Enrollment page of the WCS website.

After the registration deadline, decisions are final. This will allow the district time to create schedules before the semester begins.

More registration information and instructions is available in the Frequently Asked Questions on the WCS website.