WCS Speech and Debate Students to Compete at Nationals

Students from two WCS high schools earned the right to participate in the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, this summer.

Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools competed at the Tennessee District of National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Qualifying Event Tournament at Cookeville High March 4-5. Both schools walked away with big wins.

Brentwood High won both the Tournament Overall Sweepstakes and the Tournament Debate Sweepstakes for having the top performers in the most combined speech and debate events and having the top performer in debate, respectively.

Ravenwood High earned the Leading Chapter Award for accumulating the largest number of members and degrees over the years.

“We are beyond proud of our students,” said BHS forensics team sponsor Matt Grimes. “To have so many qualify is a testament to their dedication and their investment in the program. Our season is as rigorous as many sports. It’s year-round, and our practices will extend into the early part of summer break as we prepare for Nationals.”

Students also competed in individual competitions testing various skills, including public forum debate, humorous interpretation and international extemporaneous speaking.

The students who advanced to the NSDA National Tournament in June are listed below. The students who earned alternate status are also listed.

Qualified for Nationals

Public Forum Debate

First – William Hong and Sully Mrkva, Brentwood High

Second – Garrett Crouch and Kate Mize, Brentwood High

Eli Gripenstraw and Nihar Sanku, Brentwood High

International Extemporaneous Speaking

Second – Eli Gripenstraw, Brentwood High

Duo Interpretation

Second – Siona Bhattacharya and Hannah Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High

Program of Oral Interpretation

Third – Natalie Porter, Ravenwood High

Alternates

Public Forum Debate

Fourth – Xander Grummon and Ali Sidiqyar, Brentwood High

International Extemporaneous Speaking

Fourth – Harini Sathu, Brentwood High

Humorous Interpretation

Fifth – Kathryn Porter, Ravenwood High

Informative Speaking

Fourth – Sally Choi, Brentwood High

Ninth – John Choi, Brentwood High

