WCS Speech and Debate Students Qualify for National Tournament

Several WCS high school students have earned State recognition and will now compete this summer at the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

At the Tennessee National Speech and Debate Association’s (NSDA) National Qualifying Event tournament in March, Brentwood High’s Matthew Greer won first place in the Original Oratory category, and his classmate Wali Sidiqyar placed first in the International Extemporaneous Speaking category. Two Brentwood High students, Ali Sidiqyar and Arjun Nayagadurai, have auto-advanced to the national tournament based on their fourth-place finish in Public Forum Debate at the 2023 National Speech and Debate Tournament. Their coaches are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.

Ravenwood High’s Chetan Yenigalla and Vedant Misra won the Public Forum Debate. Ashley Yearsley and Brittany Stidham are the faculty advisers for the Ravenwood High team.

At the tournament, students competed in individual competitions testing various skills, including dramatic interpretation, informative speaking and US extemporaneous speaking.

WCS students who placed in their category or were named as alternates for the national tournament are listed below:

Original Oratory

Matthew Greer, Brentwood High – First Place

Joanna Li, Brentwood High – Finalist and Third Alternate

Anika Pandey, Ravenwood High – Finalist and Fourth Alternate

International Extemporaneous Speaking

Wali Sidiqyar, Brentwood High – First Place

Grant Carpenter, Brentwood High – Third Place

Aryan Shaikh, Ravenwood High – Finalist and First Alternate

Public Forum Debate

Chetan Yenigalla and Vedant Misra, Ravenwood High – First Place

Kate Mize and Parsa Khairollahi, Brentwood High – Second Place

Neha Thanigaivelan and Ariana Martin, Brentwood High – Third Place

Ajay Balaje and Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High – Fourth Place and First Alternate

Meredith Yount and Jasmine Merrikh, Brentwood High – Second Alternate

Grady Pazona and Paul Jude Schneider, Brentwood High – Third Alternate

US Extemporaneous Speaking

Sam Babu, Brentwood High – First Alternate

Arshia Malhotra, Brentwood High – Third Alternate

Program of Oral Interpretation

Joy Margaret Scheuren, Brentwood High – Fifth Alternate

Informative Speaking

Vandita Vatturi, Brentwood High – Fifth Alternate

Peniel Ogunde, Ravenwood High – Sixth Alternate

Duo Interpretation

Aditya Nandina and Aryan Gupta Pokal, Ravenwood High – Finalists and Second Alternate

Dramatic Interpretation

Caroline Moore, Summit High – Fourth Alternate

Source: WCS InFocus

