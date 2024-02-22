WCS Sets New Reward Schools Record

A record-breaking 31 schools in WCS have been named Reward Schools for the 2022-23 school year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) made the announcement February 20.

Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the State. The district’s previous record of Reward Schools was 29 and was achieved in the 2021-2022 school year.

“This honor is just one indicator of the great work happening in Williamson County Schools,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our students, staff and teachers work each day toward success for each student. I know these schools will be celebrating their success in the coming days.”

A school is recognized as a Reward School when it has an overall score of 3.1 or higher per the federal accountability calculation, which looks at achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism rates and English language proficiency. Graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are also considered at the high school level.

Congratulations to the district’s Reward Schools:

Brentwood High

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

College Grove Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Edmondson Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Fairview High

Franklin High

Page High

Grassland Elementary

Hunters Bend Elementary

Independence High

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longview Elementary

Mill Creek Middle

Nolensville Elementary

Nolensville High

Oak View Elementary

Ravenwood High

Renaissance High

Summit High

Sunset Elementary

Sunset Middle

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Thompson’s Station Middle

Trinity Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Woodland Middle

Source: WCS InFocus

