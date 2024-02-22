WCS Sets New Reward Schools Record

A record-breaking 31 schools in WCS have been named Reward Schools for the 2022-23 school year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) made the announcement February 20.
Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the State. The district’s previous record of Reward Schools was 29 and was achieved in the 2021-2022 school year.
“This honor is just one indicator of the great work happening in Williamson County Schools,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our students, staff and teachers work each day toward success for each student. I know these schools will be celebrating their success in the coming days.”
A school is recognized as a Reward School when it has an overall score of 3.1 or higher per the federal accountability calculation, which looks at achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism rates and English language proficiency. Graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are also considered at the high school level.
Congratulations to the district’s Reward Schools:
- Brentwood High
- Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- College Grove Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Edmondson Elementary
- Fairview Elementary
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
- Page High
- Grassland Elementary
- Hunters Bend Elementary
- Independence High
- Jordan Elementary
- Kenrose Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary
- Longview Elementary
- Mill Creek Middle
- Nolensville Elementary
- Nolensville High
- Oak View Elementary
- Ravenwood High
- Renaissance High
- Summit High
- Sunset Elementary
- Sunset Middle
- Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Thompson’s Station Middle
- Trinity Elementary
- Walnut Grove Elementary
- Woodland Middle
Source: WCS InFocus
