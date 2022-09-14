WCS Sets Another Record with National Merit Semifinalists

Williamson County Schools students are once again making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district’s previous record of 72 set in 2021.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this honor. In 2020, the district had 52 Semifinalists, and in both 2018 and 2019, WCS had 53.

“I just want to congratulate all the students and commend them on their hard work,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This accomplishment will open many doors, and we are very proud of these Semifinalists and their teachers and staff who have helped them along the way.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified in February. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.

“The foundation for this type of success really starts in elementary school and builds upon itself all the way through high school,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We are so proud of the success of our students with this most recent achievement.”

The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.

Congratulations to the National Merit Semifinalists listed below:

Brentwood High

Audrey Aulino

Lukas Bowman

Logan Brownfield

Jesse Cai

Colin Carpenter

Rhys Clark

Owen Coulam

Brent Driver

Dhuhaa Fazili

Raymond Gardocki

William Hong

Angela Huo

Morgan Koerlin

Nathan Lee

Grace Lu

Molly McMullan

Reagan Nelson

Landon Parker

Corinne Porada

Nihar Sanku

Luca Santilli

Zachary Villaruz

Amy Xu

Elaine Zhang

Centennial High

Presley Anderson

Sean Beyer

Emma Burrell

Keira Yocum

Franklin High

Aidan Culp

Leah Gallers

David Haskins

Joshua Murray

Jack Parker

Kaylin Schaefer

Townsend Schultz

Independence High

Ava Gordon

Kyler King

Rylee Lent

Nathaniel Martinez

Dalton Shults

Lillian Valk

Nolensville High

William Flanigan

Darsh Khandelwal

Page High

Bryson Boone

Josef Dosch

Abigail Koczaja

Broderick Labott

Cynthia Liang

Pharris Livingston

Elijah Ray

Merissa Smalley

Paxton Whitehead

Ravenwood High

Gauri Adarsh

Tyler Allison

Emily Barnes

Thomas Bork

Varun Bussa

Lana Cartailler

Ann Dickerson

Sharada Ghantasala

Grace Gstell

Megan Hopfensperger

Andrew Kim

Joshua Liu

Shiv Mehta

Ayush Mishra

Ella Montgomery

Matthew Mueller

Aishni Nath

Jacob Newton

William Parodi

Truman Porter

Katelyn Rowan

Andrew Salmon

Adwit Satyawadi

Kaitlyn Wojtak

Cynthia Xu

Linda Xu

Debra Zhang

