WCS Sets Another Record with National Merit Semifinalists

Williamson County Schools students are once again making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district’s previous record of 72 set in 2021.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this honor. In 2020, the district had 52 Semifinalists, and in both 2018 and 2019, WCS had 53.
“I just want to congratulate all the students and commend them on their hard work,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This accomplishment will open many doors, and we are very proud of these Semifinalists and their teachers and staff who have helped them along the way.”
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified in February. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.
“The foundation for this type of success really starts in elementary school and builds upon itself all the way through high school,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We are so proud of the success of our students with this most recent achievement.”
The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.
Congratulations to the National Merit Semifinalists listed below:
Brentwood High
Audrey Aulino
Lukas Bowman
Logan Brownfield
Jesse Cai
Colin Carpenter
Rhys Clark
Owen Coulam
Brent Driver
Dhuhaa Fazili
Raymond Gardocki
William Hong
Angela Huo
Morgan Koerlin
Nathan Lee
Grace Lu
Molly McMullan
Reagan Nelson
Landon Parker
Corinne Porada
Nihar Sanku
Luca Santilli
Zachary Villaruz
Amy Xu
Elaine Zhang
Centennial High
Presley Anderson
Sean Beyer
Emma Burrell
Keira Yocum
Franklin High
Aidan Culp
Leah Gallers
David Haskins
Joshua Murray
Jack Parker
Kaylin Schaefer
Townsend Schultz
Independence High
Ava Gordon
Kyler King
Rylee Lent
Nathaniel Martinez
Dalton Shults
Lillian Valk
Nolensville High
William Flanigan
Darsh Khandelwal
Page High
Bryson Boone
Josef Dosch
Abigail Koczaja
Broderick Labott
Cynthia Liang
Pharris Livingston
Elijah Ray
Merissa Smalley
Paxton Whitehead
Ravenwood High
Gauri Adarsh
Tyler Allison
Emily Barnes
Thomas Bork
Varun Bussa
Lana Cartailler
Ann Dickerson
Sharada Ghantasala
Grace Gstell
Megan Hopfensperger
Andrew Kim
Joshua Liu
Shiv Mehta
Ayush Mishra
Ella Montgomery
Matthew Mueller
Aishni Nath
Jacob Newton
William Parodi
Truman Porter
Katelyn Rowan
Andrew Salmon
Adwit Satyawadi
Kaitlyn Wojtak
Cynthia Xu
Linda Xu
Debra Zhang