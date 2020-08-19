WCS Second Virtual Career Fair Happens August 20

The district’s second Virtual Career Fair will take place Thursday, August 20.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., future employees will have the opportunity to interview for bus driver, food service, School Age Child Care (SACC) and special education teaching assistant positions.

Those interested in applying should register using a Google Form. Once registered, each applicant will receive a time slot to interview via Zoom.

“It is a quick and easy process to register with an opportunity of receiving a same-day interview,” said WCS Recruiter David Harries. “Once a candidate registers, that information is provided to the hiring manager or building principal for a specific area of the county based off information provided at registration.”

For more information, contact Harries.