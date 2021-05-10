WCS Science Olympiad Teams Win State Honors

Williamson County Schools Science Olympiad students are showing that they have excellent chemistry at the State competition.

Ravenwood High students secured a second place overall finish with a total of 11 individual awards, including three first place honors. Eli Bullock-Papa and Sophia Wang placed first in the Botany category; Ammar Farra and Ryan Jordan won the Chemistry Lab competition; and Sophie McAtee and Aaron Wu earned first place in the Geological Mapping category.

“Each group of students is special and each year offers further insight for the future competitors,” said RHS chemistry teacher Avrill Buerstetta. “This group was very flexible and did not easily get stressed. Competing in virtual competition did not always go smoothly, but the students persevered.”

Brentwood Middle’s team earned nine individual awards, which solidified their fourth place overall finish. BMS students Jacob Dong and Katherine Perez placed first in the Codebusters category.

“These kids are driven to do well,” said BMS science teacher Caitlin Meador. “The team over the past six years has always brought home a trophy from the State competition. They are just amazing. I’ve worked with some of these students for two or three years now, and I can tell you without a doubt that they are some of the brightest, most driven and intelligent young people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Woodland Middle students Aditya Pradeep and Vendant Misra earned the first place medal in the Botany category.

Sunset Middle School and Brentwood, Centennial and Franklin high schools also competed and placed in the individual competitions.

This year’s virtual tournament included 20 teams in the middle school division and 26 teams in the high school division. Students competed in any of the 18 events, and the top six finishers in each category received a medal. The six overall winners in each division received a trophy, and the first place teams will move on to the national competition in May.

Congratulations to the students who were recognized in the individual competitions:

Division B – Middle School

Anatomy and Physiology

Fifth: Nila Kondee and Isabel Pielich, Brentwood Middle

Botany

First: Aditya Pradeep and Vedant Misra, Woodland Middle

Circuit Lab

Third: Rohan Kilaru and Srikar Kusumanchi, Woodland Middle

Codebusters

First: Jacob Dong and Katherine Perez, Brentwood Middle

Crime Busters

Third: Nila Kondee and Cade McConnell, Brentwood Middle

Density Lab

Fourth: Maria Chaklasi and Isabel Pielich, Brentwood Middle

Sixth: Dhruv Upadhye and Manu Kalasikam, Sunset Middle

Dynamic Planet

Second: Collin Youngberg and Isabella Aulino, Brentwood Middle

Disease Detectives

Third: Ajay Balaje and Deepak Balamurugan, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Brayden Zhang and Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Woodland Middle

Food Science

Fifth: Abhisri Signh and Muskaan Maheshwari, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Thilo Coughlin and TJ Gardocki, Brentwood Middle

Fossils

Fourth: Everett Baurle and Kanishk Pasupoleti, Sunset Middle

Heredity

Third: Katherine Perez and Cole Hawkins, Brentwood Middle

Ornithology

Third: Aditya Shreekanth and Vedant Misra, Woodland Middle

Reach for the Stars

Second: Daniel Guo and Cade McConnell, Brentwood Middle

Road Scholar

Fourth: Jacob Dong and Collin Youngberg, Brentwood Middle

Water Quality

Second: Srikar Kusumanchi and Anirudh Kodukula, Woodland Middle

Third: Thilo Coughlin and Daniel Guo, Brentwood Middle

Division C – High School

Astronomy

Fourth: Eli Bullock-Papa and Rajveer Chaudhury, Ravenwood High

Botany

First: Eli Bullock-Papa and Sophia Wang, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Matthew Link, Brentwood High

Chemistry Lab

First: Ammar Farra and Ryan Jordan, Ravenwood High

Second: Jackson Cooke and Lilian Scales, Centennial High

Circuit Lab

Fifth: Matthew Mueller and Aaron Wu, Ravenwood High

Codebusters

Fifth: Jacob Myers, Eileen Hsu and Leah Whitfield, Franklin High

Sixth: Patrick Baugh, Sofia Torre and Jesse Cai, Brentwood High

Designer Genes

Fifth: Tyler Myers and Matthew Link, Brentwood High

Sixth: Saniya Gupta and Hannah Kim, Centennial High

Disease Detectives

Fourth: Kanksha Joshi and Harshitha Marepally, Ravenwood High

Dynamic Planet

Second: Eli Bullock-Papa and Kevin Joseph, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Sofia Torre and Jesse Cai, Brentwood High

Environmental Chemistry

Second: Sharada Ghantasala and Kevin Joseph, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Max Aulino and Carissa Shuxteau, Brentwood High

Forensics

Second: Jacob Myers and Eileen Hsu, Franklin High

Fossils

Second: Tyler Myers and Dhuhaa Fazzili, Brentwood High

Geological Mapping

First: Sophie McAtee and Aaron Wu, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Sofia Torre and Duhaa Fazzili, Brentwood High

Machines

Second: Kevin Joseph and Aaron Wu, Ravenwood High

Third: Eric Sang and Jessie Yang, Brentwood High

Ornithology

Third: Sophia Wang and Cynthia Xu, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Hannah Kim and Saniya Gupta, Centennial High

Fifth: Lillian Shi and Lisa Messier, Franklin High

Water Quality