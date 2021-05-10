WCS Science Olympiad Teams Win State Honors

Williamson County Schools Science Olympiad students are showing that they have excellent chemistry at the State competition.
Ravenwood High students secured a second place overall finish with a total of 11 individual awards, including three first place honors. Eli Bullock-Papa and Sophia Wang placed first in the Botany category; Ammar Farra and Ryan Jordan won the Chemistry Lab competition; and Sophie McAtee and Aaron Wu earned first place in the Geological Mapping category.
“Each group of students is special and each year offers further insight for the future competitors,” said RHS chemistry teacher Avrill Buerstetta. “This group was very flexible and did not easily get stressed. Competing in virtual competition did not always go smoothly, but the students persevered.”
Brentwood Middle’s team earned nine individual awards, which solidified their fourth place overall finish. BMS students Jacob Dong and Katherine Perez placed first in the Codebusters category.
“These kids are driven to do well,” said BMS science teacher Caitlin Meador. “The team over the past six years has always brought home a trophy from the State competition. They are just amazing. I’ve worked with some of these students for two or three years now, and I can tell you without a doubt that they are some of the brightest, most driven and intelligent young people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”
Woodland Middle students Aditya Pradeep and Vendant Misra earned the first place medal in the Botany category.
Sunset Middle School and Brentwood, Centennial and Franklin high schools also competed and placed in the individual competitions.
This year’s virtual tournament included 20 teams in the middle school division and 26 teams in the high school division. Students competed in any of the 18 events, and the top six finishers in each category received a medal. The six overall winners in each division received a trophy, and the first place teams will move on to the national competition in May.
Congratulations to the students who were recognized in the individual competitions:
Division B – Middle School
Anatomy and Physiology
- Fifth: Nila Kondee and Isabel Pielich, Brentwood Middle
Botany
- First: Aditya Pradeep and Vedant Misra, Woodland Middle
Circuit Lab
- Third: Rohan Kilaru and Srikar Kusumanchi, Woodland Middle
Codebusters
- First: Jacob Dong and Katherine Perez, Brentwood Middle
Crime Busters
- Third: Nila Kondee and Cade McConnell, Brentwood Middle
Density Lab
- Fourth: Maria Chaklasi and Isabel Pielich, Brentwood Middle
- Sixth: Dhruv Upadhye and Manu Kalasikam, Sunset Middle
Dynamic Planet
- Second: Collin Youngberg and Isabella Aulino, Brentwood Middle
Disease Detectives
- Third: Ajay Balaje and Deepak Balamurugan, Sunset Middle
- Sixth: Brayden Zhang and Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Woodland Middle
Food Science
- Fifth: Abhisri Signh and Muskaan Maheshwari, Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Thilo Coughlin and TJ Gardocki, Brentwood Middle
Fossils
- Fourth: Everett Baurle and Kanishk Pasupoleti, Sunset Middle
Heredity
- Third: Katherine Perez and Cole Hawkins, Brentwood Middle
Ornithology
- Third: Aditya Shreekanth and Vedant Misra, Woodland Middle
Reach for the Stars
- Second: Daniel Guo and Cade McConnell, Brentwood Middle
Road Scholar
- Fourth: Jacob Dong and Collin Youngberg, Brentwood Middle
Water Quality
- Second: Srikar Kusumanchi and Anirudh Kodukula, Woodland Middle
- Third: Thilo Coughlin and Daniel Guo, Brentwood Middle
Division C – High School
Astronomy
- Fourth: Eli Bullock-Papa and Rajveer Chaudhury, Ravenwood High
Botany
- First: Eli Bullock-Papa and Sophia Wang, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Matthew Link, Brentwood High
Chemistry Lab
- First: Ammar Farra and Ryan Jordan, Ravenwood High
- Second: Jackson Cooke and Lilian Scales, Centennial High
Circuit Lab
- Fifth: Matthew Mueller and Aaron Wu, Ravenwood High
Codebusters
- Fifth: Jacob Myers, Eileen Hsu and Leah Whitfield, Franklin High
- Sixth: Patrick Baugh, Sofia Torre and Jesse Cai, Brentwood High
Designer Genes
- Fifth: Tyler Myers and Matthew Link, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Saniya Gupta and Hannah Kim, Centennial High
Disease Detectives
- Fourth: Kanksha Joshi and Harshitha Marepally, Ravenwood High
Dynamic Planet
- Second: Eli Bullock-Papa and Kevin Joseph, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Sofia Torre and Jesse Cai, Brentwood High
Environmental Chemistry
- Second: Sharada Ghantasala and Kevin Joseph, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Max Aulino and Carissa Shuxteau, Brentwood High
Forensics
- Second: Jacob Myers and Eileen Hsu, Franklin High
Fossils
- Second: Tyler Myers and Dhuhaa Fazzili, Brentwood High
Geological Mapping
- First: Sophie McAtee and Aaron Wu, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Sofia Torre and Duhaa Fazzili, Brentwood High
Machines
- Second: Kevin Joseph and Aaron Wu, Ravenwood High
- Third: Eric Sang and Jessie Yang, Brentwood High
Ornithology
- Third: Sophia Wang and Cynthia Xu, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Hannah Kim and Saniya Gupta, Centennial High
- Fifth: Lillian Shi and Lisa Messier, Franklin High
Water Quality
- Second: Sharada Ghantasala and Frank Moser, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Yaren Dogan and Matthew Link, Brentwood High
