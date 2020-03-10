Williamson County Schools have announced schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10.

Williamson County Schools sent a message on their Facebook page this morning:

URGENT: Late yesterday, a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district that they had tested positive for the Coronavirus and that they had visited a school prior to that diagnosis. We are working with the Tennessee Department of Health who has notified us that they will begin investigating this report today including investigating any contact with WCS faculty, staff and students, if needed. To assist with this process, Williamson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The School Aged Child Care program will be open at inclement weather sites following inclement weather hours for those families who need that service. Twelve month employees should follow the inclement weather protocol.

The district will continue working with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Williamson County Health Department and Williamson County Emergency Management through this process.