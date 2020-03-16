Amid concerns of coronavirus COVID-19, Williamson County Schools (WCS) will be closed through the remainder of that week, Friday, April 3, 2020

A statement from WCS is below:

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urged all school districts to close through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, in our State. However, Williamson County Schools will be closed through the remainder of that week, Friday, April 3, 2020.

The School Age Child Care program will remain closed.

We know our employees and families have many questions. We will communicate additional information with our staff later this week. Also, we will continue to communicate with families regarding any additional instructional services that may be provided during the time we are closed.

Please continue to visit the school district website for updates and additional information.

Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work together through this public health emergency.