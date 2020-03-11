Amid concerns of coronavirus COVID-19, Williamson County Schools (WCS) will remain closed the rest of the week (Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13). WCS has been closed since March 6.

A statement from WCS is below:

As you know, WCS has been communicating with officials from both the Tennessee Department of Health and the Williamson County Health Department as we have made decisions regarding school closures this week. After consulting with them today, WCS will be closed for the remainder of the week.

We are continuing to adapt our preparedness plan to specifically address COVID-19, and we will be sending you additional information regarding this prior to our students and staff returning from spring break.

The School Aged Child Care program will be open at inclement weather sites on both days following inclement weather hours for those families who need that service. Twelve month employees should follow the inclement weather protocol.

We will be updating Frequently Asked Questions on our website for information regarding homework and other topics. In addition, Superintendent Jason Golden will be holding a Facebook live conversation on Thursday, March 12 at noon.

Again, there will be no school in WCS March 12 and 13, 2020. We plan to resume school on Monday, March 23, 2020, after spring break.