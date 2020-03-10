Williamson County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

In a Facebook post, WCS writes:

As you know, last evening a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district that they had tested positive for the Coronavirus and that they had visited a school prior to that diagnosis. The Tennessee Department of Health completed its investigation today and confirmed that the parent had COVID-19. The Department implemented their protocols and those in direct contact with the parent while symptomatic have been notified.

While we work to learn more about the impact of this virus on our schools, Williamson County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The School Aged Child Care program will be open at inclement weather sites following inclement weather hours for those families who need that service. Twelve month employees should follow the inclement weather protocol.

Again, no school in Williamson County on March 11, 2020.