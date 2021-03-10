WCS Schools Host Spring College Fair March 10

Williamson County high school students looking for college information can get what they need all in one place during the Spring 2021 College Fair.

Hosted by Page, Independence and Summit high schools and sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (TACRAO), the virtual college fair will take place Wednesday, March 10 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and any WCS student is invited to attend.

Representatives from more than 20 colleges and universities will deliver presentations, and students are welcome to attend as many sessions as they would like during the free event.

“In a normal year, our high schools plan a mini college fair in the spring with the same organization that coordinates our fall college fair,” said WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “Page, Summit and Independence high schools take turns each year hosting a fair for just their three schools. Since it’s all virtual this year, they want to include as many students as possible and open it up to all high schools.”

New sessions will start every 15 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. Zoom links are available on the Page High website. Students may also reach out to their school counselors for links to the Zoom sessions.

The following colleges and universities are scheduled to attend the fair: