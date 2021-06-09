WCS Schools Help Drive Away Hunger

Four Williamson County schools are winning cash prizes for their efforts during the annual Drive Away Hunger Challenge.

Bethesda Elementary, Sunset Elementary, Ravenwood High and Renaissance High schools collected enough food to each win a $1,250 prize. Forty-two schools from WCS and Franklin Special Schools District competed and gathered more than 220,000 pounds of food for organizations like GraceWorks, One Generation Away and The Well.

Two grand prizes were given at the elementary, middle and high school levels to the school with the highest overall weight of goods collected and the school with the highest average weight per student. In addition to the prize money, each winning school also received a trophy.