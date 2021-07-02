WCS Schools Construction Update – June 2021

East Area Elementary School and Middle School

The district closed on the property May 12. The property is located on Cox Road near Triune and includes enough space for both an elementary and middle school.

Johnson & Bailey Architects, P.C. (JBA) is the design architect for the elementary school and is using the prototype design of Creekside Elementary. Kline Swinney is the design architect for the middle school and is using the prototype design of Legacy Middle.

The Williamson County Planning Department has developed a scope for the traffic impact study, which will be completed before the submission to the Planning Commission. The design team is preparing the site plan and any other necessary documents for Planning Commission approval.

The projected completion date is July 2023.

South Area Elementary School

The property under consideration is located at 1724 Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill. JBA is the design architect and is using the prototype design of Creekside Elementary.

The Spring Hill Planning Commission approved the site plan with conditions in October 2020, and construction documents have been submitted and approved by the Tennessee State Fire Marshall’s Office.

WCS submitted a request to the City of Spring Hill to rezone the property and was denied by the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman in December 2020. A resolution to override the city’s vote was approved in February by the Board of Education and tabled by the Williamson County Board of Commissioners in May 2021.

The City of Spring Hill has agreed that the district has met, or will meet, the conditions of approval and is prepared to issue permits when requested.

A closing date on the property was anticipated for the end of June.

Ravenwood High School

JBA is designing a 22-classroom addition at Ravenwood High using the protype plans used for Independence High’s addition.

The schematic options for the two-story addition have been completed, and the City of Brentwood Planning Commission approved the site plan in April 2021. The architect is finalizing the building plans to submit to the State Fire Marshall in June. Environmental permits have also been applied for.

Once the plans are approved, the district will bid the project. Currently, the projected bid date will take place in August.

The projected completion date is July 2022.

Summit High School

JBA is the design architect for the 22-classroom addition at Summit High, modeled after Independence High’s addition.

The Spring Hill Planning Commission approved the site plan in April 2021, and the architect is finalizing the building plans to submit for State Fire Marshall approval in July. Environmental permits have also been applied for.

The plans will be bid after approval from the State Fire Marshall, which is anticipated to take place in September.

The projected completion date is July 2022.

Independence High School

In September 2020, a Traffic Warrant Analysis was performed and recommends a traffic signal be installed in front of Independence High.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says a signal can be installed at the intersection. The signal design has been completed, and plans were submitted to the Town of Thompson’s Station.

The project will be bid after approval from the town and TDOT, which is projected to be in August. The Town of Thompson’s Station has stated it will accept responsibility of maintenance and control of the signal and equipment after construction is complete.

The projected completion date is December 2021.

Nolensville Elementary

The Board of Education approved a request from the Town of Nolensville for the construction of an asphalt walking trail on the Nolensville Elementary property along Newsome Lane.

The design plans have been completed, and the Town of Nolensville is paying for and managing all phases of the project. The town is in the process of budgeting the project.

Trinity Elementary

C&I Design is the designer for the sidewalk connector. The company completed the designs and submitted permit applications in April.

Bids for the project were opened on May 27, and the results are being reviewed.

The projected completion date is Fall 2021.

Traffic Signal at Henpeck Lange and Lewisburg Pike

One condition of the approval of the Legacy Middle project was adding a traffic signal to the intersection of Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike.

The signal design is completed and was submitted to the TDOT for review. The TDOT approved the permit application.

Maintenance of the signal and equipment will be handled by the Williamson County Highway Department. Bids were opened at the end of April, and contract documents have been executed.

The projected completion date is Fall 2021.

Arno Road Improvements and Pedestrian Crosswalk

The widening of Arno Road has reached substantial completion, and the contractor for the Highway Department is finishing a list of items including final grading, guard rails and road striping.

The design of the pedestrian signal and crosswalk is complete, and bids were opened in May. The contract has been awarded, and work on the sidewalk should begin soon.

The projected completion date is Fall 2021.