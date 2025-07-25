WCS School Meal Prices Remain the Same for 2025-26 School Year

School meal prices will remain the same during the 2025-26 school year, but the online convenience fee for MySchoolBucks will increase.

Breakfast for all grade levels will cost $2.75 at schools where breakfast is served, and lunch will cost $3.75 for all grade levels. Families are encouraged to use MySchoolBucks to add money to their student’s account. Information about MySchoolBucks is located on the WCS website. Beginning this school year, the third-party payment vendor will be increasing the convenience fee by $0.25, bringing the total fee to $3.50 per transaction.

“We understand that any fee increase is frustrating, and we want to be transparent in letting our families know that this change is entirely controlled by the vendor and not by our district,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “Families that prefer not to pay the online convenience fee are welcome to send cash or a check directly with their student to be added to their meal account at school. We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue working to provide safe, efficient and convenient meal services for our students.”

As a reminder, meal benefits approved for a student during the 2024-25 school year will expire on October 15, 2025. To ensure there is no interruption in meal benefits, a new Free and Reduced-Price Meal Application must be completed and submitted for the 2025-26 school year.

Submitting an application early will help the district process it in time so students continue receiving benefits without a gap. The fastest and easiest way to submit an application is by completing it online.

Contact the Food Services Department at 615-472-4990 with questions or for assistance. Food Services information, including meal restriction requests, a special diet form and more, is available on the district website. Breakfast and lunch menus will also be available on this page throughout the school year.

Source: WCS

