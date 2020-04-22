WCS School Leaders to Speak at Williamson, Inc. Policy Talk

WCS leaders will be the special guests at the April 24 Williamson, Inc. Policy Talk.

The monthly community forum features elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee legislature and Williamson County. This virtual meeting will be broadcast live on WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

WC-TV may be viewed on the following channels:

Comcast: 3

AT&T: 99

Charter: 192

United Communications Channel: 207

For more information, visit the Williamson, Inc. website.