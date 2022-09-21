WCS School Board Members Sworn in for New Term

Five WCS School Board members, including two new members, have been sworn in to serve for the next four years.

Board members representing even-numbered districts were elected in August. Second District’s Dan Cash, Fourth District’s Josh Brown and Sixth District’s Jay Galbreath renewed their oaths at the September 19 Board meeting. Eighth District Representative Donna Clements and Twelfth District Representative Drason Beasly were also sworn in for the first time at the Board meeting.

The 12 WCS School Board members are elected to four-year terms. Representatives of odd-numbered districts were elected in 2020 and will be up for re-election in 2024.

Tenth District Representative Eric Welch was not in attendance at the September 19 meeting.

For more information about the WCS School Board, visit the district website.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS