WCS School Board Extends Superintendent Jason Golden’s Contract

The Williamson County School Board voted to extend Superintendent Jason Golden’s contract through June 2025 at its regular meeting June 21. Golden’s contract was originally scheduled to expire June 17, 2024. At its May meeting, the Board approved Golden’s evaluation score of 3.41 out of 5.

In the Superintendent’s Report, Golden thanked the Board for the contract extension. He also gave an update about the progress Fostering Healthy Solutions is making and the district’s goal of making all its students feel safe.

In Student Spotlights, Ravenwood High’s Matthew Liu, Ravenwood High’s Kyle Brown and Brentwood High’s Lukas Bowman were recognized for earning a perfect composite score on their ACT exams.

Student-athletes around the district brought home State titles from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling Tournament. Ravenwood High’s Jackson Stone and Ethan Eisenhauer are the TSSAA Boys Division I Large Doubles State champions. The Ravenwood High boys tennis team is the Division I Large Team State champions. The boys tennis coach is Chris Bates. Also from Ravenwood, Reghan Grimes is the Track and Field Girls Division I Large Shot Put and Discus State champion. Her classmate Jordan Rayl is the Track and Field Girls Division I Large 800 Meter Run State champion. They are both coached by Peter Mueller.

From Brentwood High, Bronwyn Harris, Peyton Strauss, Cary Pautienus and Anna Banovac won the Track and Field Girls Division I Large 4×800 Meter State title. Brentwood High’s Hollan Powers is the Track and Field Girls Division I Large Outdoor Pentathlon and Pole Vault State champion. Camille Williams, Logan Brownfield, Hollan Powers and Anna Banovac also won the Track and Field Girls Division I Large 4×400 Meter Relay State Championship. Brentwood High’s girls track and field team won the Girls Division I Large Team State Championship. The team is coached by Joe Fedoris.

Fairview High’s Ryan Keeton is the Track and Field Boys Division I Small 800 Meter Run State champion. His coach is Cory Phillips. Independence High’s Jayne Halterman is the Track and Field Girls Division I Large 1,600 Meter Run State champion, and Nolensville High’s Elise Dobson is the Track and Field Girls Division I Large High Jump State champion. Jayne is coached by Megan Hardin, and Elise is coached by Brooke Koblitz.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2020-21 School Board Budget General Purpose Fund Amendments: Bridge Camps Grant Learning Camps Grant STREAM Mini Camps Grant Childcare COVID Relief Grant Final Year-End Intra-category Adjustments

Approved the Central Cafeteria Fund Final Year-End Intra-category Adjustments

Approved the Extended School Program Fund Final Year-End Intra-category Adjustments

Approved the PECCA Memorandum of Understanding and Salary Charts (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the Differentiated Pay Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved School Board Meeting Dates for 2021-22 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the 2019-20 Additional Tenure Recommendation D. Moore

Approved the Telework Board policy on first reading

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the following Board policies on second reading: Public Records Request Personnel Goals Separation Practices for Classified Employees Medicines

Approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for deletion on second reading:

Approved the 2021-22 SACC Tuition Fees

Approved the Holy Family Catholic Church Lease of Nolensville Elementary School

A recording of the meeting in its entirety can be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting will take place August 16 and begin at 6:30 p.m.