WCS School Board Extends Superintendent Golden’s Contract





Superintendent Jason Golden will serve an additional year after the School Board voted unanimously to extend his contract during the June 15 meeting.

Golden’s term, originally ending in June 2023, will continue until June 2024. According to Board Chairman Gary Anderson, the decision shows the Board’s confidence in Golden and its desire to continue with him as the district’s leader.

“Mr. Golden’s first year as superintendent was one of the most unique years in education for any first year superintendent,” Anderson said. “The COVID-19 issue became the focus, and Mr. Golden rose to the occasion. This Board decision provides continuity in the district and shows that it is lead by a strong administrative team, outstanding teachers and an amazing support staff. Mr. Golden’s leadership style compliments what WCS is all about: putting students first. Personally, I am glad the Board showed such strong support in his evaluation and is backing that up with an additional year for his leadership. WCS has a bright future with Jason Golden leading the way.”



