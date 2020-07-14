



During a 6 1/2 hour WCS school board meeting Monday night, the board voted 11-1 to approve the board’s reopening framework.

After gathering feedback from State and local health departments, medical professionals, emergency management, special education parents, parent organization presidents, teacher organization leadership, and business leaders, WCS published an updated Reopening Framework on July 11.

Just a few highlights of the framework (click here to read the entire framework):

Families can choose between on-campus, traditional school or the district’s online learning platform called WCS Online

If community spread reaches the Medium (between 1,192 – 2,384 active cases) or High level (more than 2,384 active cases), WCS will consult with the Health Department and evaluate the need to apply the Medium or High WCS COVID-19 Community Spread Metric Details. WCS will also consider the presence of the virus in buildings, the impact of on-campus school on the community spread, information available from contact tracing, and WCS student and staff attendance rates.

A cloth or disposable face covering must be worn by all students, staff and

visitors while on school property except as follows:

– when an individual cannot safely wear a cloth or disposable face

covering

– while eating and drinking

– while indoors and maintaining social distancing, at the direction of

WCS staff

– while outdoors and maintaining social distancing, at the direction of

WCS staff

visitors while on school property except as follows: – when an individual cannot safely wear a cloth or disposable face covering – while eating and drinking – while indoors and maintaining social distancing, at the direction of WCS staff – while outdoors and maintaining social distancing, at the direction of WCS staff Regarding a reported positive COVID-19 case, a decision will be made regarding a school building closure to allow for sanitization, based on the information provided by the reporting party as to time, exposure to others, etc., applying those facts to Health Department

guidance.

guidance. If the building is closed, parents will be notified through the WCS phone/email notification system. If the building is closed, students will shift to remote instruction immediately.

Students missing school for COVID-19 quarantine will be excused from school and provided instruction through the quarantine period through their Learning Management System.

There may be times when some schools shift to remote instruction while others continue on-campus instruction.

Click here to read the framework in its entire



