WCS School Board Approves Raise for Regular Full and Part-time Employees

The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved a two percent raise for regular full and part-time employees at its October 24 meeting. The decision will be brought to a vote at the County Commission’s November 14 meeting. If approved, the raise will be implemented January 1.

In his report, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked public commenters for sharing their opinions with the School Board. Golden also thanked teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication during the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

In Student Spotlights, two students were recognized for earning a perfect composite score on the September ACT: Page High’s Bryson Boone and Ravenwood High’s William Parodi.

Winners in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association Cross-Country State Championship were also recognized. Brentwood Middle’s girls cross-country team won the Girls Class AA Team Championship. The student-athletes on that team include Ollie Fielder, Talya Williams, Elise Truesdale, Pallie McMullan, Lynlee Nance, Sydney Day and Clara Young. They are coached by Nathan Cummings and Claire Berg.

Woodland Middle also won a team State title in Boys Class AA. The team is made up of Kevin Rocha, Jacob Meucci, Clayton Blanton, Graham Higginbotham, Ko Miyamoto, Xander Johnson and Jameson Mitchell. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.

Page Middle’s Connor Fysh is the individual State champion in the Boys Class AA category. His coach is Shawn Carter.

Legacy Middle’s girls cross-country team is the State champion in the Girls Class A category. The student-athletes on that team include Janie Reames, Brennan McCain, Layne Melton, Kate Seymour, Ellie Seymour, Ellie Bullock and Ava Sebastian. They are coached by Kristen Reames.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2022-2023 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Amendment Safe Schools – $557,970 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Disproportionality IDEA – $1,216,304.27 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Disproportionality ARP – $139,587.25 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Buses – $2,440,254 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Apple Computer Lease – $277,292 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Additional Leave Days – $1,309,507 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Raise – $3,500,000

Approved the following Board Policies on Second Reading: Textbooks and Instructional Materials Library Materials

Approved the following Board Policies for deletion on Second Reading: Instructional Materials Selection of Instructional Materials

Approved the Math Textbook Adoption Selection Committee

In Other Business, the School Board:

Approved the Meeting Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: September 19, 2022, School Board Meeting Minutes Approval of the following Board Policies on Second Reading: Virtual Education Program Credit for Prior Courses Town of Thompson’s Station Request for Right of Way and Easement Acquisition at Thompson’s Station Elementary and Middle Schools e-Plan’s American Plan Act, (ARPA) Funds, (Supplemental Grants) for Individuals with Disabilities Eduction Act (IDEA, Part B) e-Plan’s American Plan Act (ARPA) Funds (IDEA Pre-School) for Remaining Funds Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting will take place Monday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS