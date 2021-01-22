WCS School Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools

Parents have until May 15, 2021, to submit an out-of-zone request for the 2021-22 school year.

The WCS School Board approved the list of open-zoned schools at its January meeting. To attend an open-zoned school, submit a request using the Online Out-of-Zone Request Portal on the Bus Routes and School Zone page of the WCS website. Parents must choose one of three options after creating an account: Open-Zoned Schools; Grandfather Provision for rising 5th, 8th, 11th or 12th grade students; or Out of Zone – All Other Provisions.

Parents will receive a confirmation email after submitting the request. Then, they will receive either a confirmation or denial email from the Planning and Zoning Department once the request is reviewed.

The open-zoned schools for the 2021-22 school year are listed below:

High Schools

  • Centennial High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Fairview High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Nolensville High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Middle Schools

  • Fairview Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Grassland Middle: up to 25 students from Brentwood Middle.
  • Legacy Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Spring Station Middle: up to 25 students from Heritage Middle or Thompson’s Station Middle in the geographic area previously rezoned from Spring Station middle on November 18, 2019.
  • Sunset Middle: up to 50 students from Mill Creek Middle or Woodland Middle.
  • Thompson’s Station Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Elementary Schools

  • Fairview Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Grassland Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Heritage Elementary: up to 25 students from Longview Elementary or Thompson’s Station Elementary.
  • Hillsboro Elementary (K-5): up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Hunters Bend Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Jordan Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Oak View Elementary: up to 50 students from Creekside Elementary or Thompson’s Station Elementary.
  • Sunset Elementary: up to 25 students from Mill Creek Elementary or Nolensville Elementary.
  • Trinity Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Walnut Grove Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Westwood Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
  • Winstead Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

