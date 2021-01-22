WCS School Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools

Parents have until May 15, 2021, to submit an out-of-zone request for the 2021-22 school year.
The WCS School Board approved the list of open-zoned schools at its January meeting. To attend an open-zoned school, submit a request using the Online Out-of-Zone Request Portal on the Bus Routes and School Zone page of the WCS website. Parents must choose one of three options after creating an account: Open-Zoned Schools; Grandfather Provision for rising 5th, 8th, 11th or 12th grade students; or Out of Zone – All Other Provisions.
Parents will receive a confirmation email after submitting the request. Then, they will receive either a confirmation or denial email from the Planning and Zoning Department once the request is reviewed.
The open-zoned schools for the 2021-22 school year are listed below:
High Schools
- Centennial High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Fairview High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Nolensville High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
Middle Schools
- Fairview Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Grassland Middle: up to 25 students from Brentwood Middle.
- Legacy Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Spring Station Middle: up to 25 students from Heritage Middle or Thompson’s Station Middle in the geographic area previously rezoned from Spring Station middle on November 18, 2019.
- Sunset Middle: up to 50 students from Mill Creek Middle or Woodland Middle.
- Thompson’s Station Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
Elementary Schools
- Fairview Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Grassland Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Heritage Elementary: up to 25 students from Longview Elementary or Thompson’s Station Elementary.
- Hillsboro Elementary (K-5): up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Hunters Bend Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Jordan Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Oak View Elementary: up to 50 students from Creekside Elementary or Thompson’s Station Elementary.
- Sunset Elementary: up to 25 students from Mill Creek Elementary or Nolensville Elementary.
- Trinity Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Walnut Grove Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Westwood Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.
- Winstead Elementary: up to 25 students from any WCS school.