WCS School Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools

Parents have until May 15, 2021, to submit an out-of-zone request for the 2021-22 school year.

The WCS School Board approved the list of open-zoned schools at its January meeting. To attend an open-zoned school, submit a request using the Online Out-of-Zone Request Portal on the Bus Routes and School Zone page of the WCS website. Parents must choose one of three options after creating an account: Open-Zoned Schools; Grandfather Provision for rising 5th, 8th, 11th or 12th grade students; or Out of Zone – All Other Provisions.

Parents will receive a confirmation email after submitting the request. Then, they will receive either a confirmation or denial email from the Planning and Zoning Department once the request is reviewed.

The open-zoned schools for the 2021-22 school year are listed below:

High Schools

Centennial High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Fairview High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Nolensville High: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Middle Schools

Fairview Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Grassland Middle: up to 25 students from Brentwood Middle.

Legacy Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Spring Station Middle: up to 25 students from Heritage Middle or Thompson’s Station Middle in the geographic area previously rezoned from Spring Station middle on November 18, 2019.

Sunset Middle: up to 50 students from Mill Creek Middle or Woodland Middle.

Thompson’s Station Middle: up to 25 students from any WCS school.

Elementary Schools