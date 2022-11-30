WCS School Board Approves 2023-24 Rezoning Plan

The Williamson County School Board approved school zones for two new elementary schools opening in August 2023 and middle school zone line changes at its November 28 meeting.

The Board also approved zoning changes in the Nolensville area and for new developments not yet under construction. The affected schools are Heritage, Longview and Thompson’s Station elementary schools and Heritage and Thompson’s Station middle schools for the Wilkes Lane site. For the Cox Road site, College Grove, Creekside and Trinity elementary schools will be affected. In the Nolensville area, Nolensville and Sunset elementary schools and Mill Creek and Sunset middle schools will be affected.

The full rezoning plan may be viewed on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.

Grandfathering after a school rezoning is not automatic. The online Out of Zone Request Portal for the 2023-24 school year will open February 1 with the deadline to apply on April 15. More information about the process will be available in the upcoming months.

