WCS School Board Approves 2021-22 School Calendar

Photo by WCS

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half-day on Friday, August 6.

The Williamson County School Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar at its November meeting. Several important dates to consider are listed below:

  • August 2: Administrative Day, All Teachers Report
  • August 6: First Day for Students, Half-Day
  • August 16: First Full Day of Kindergarten
  • September 6: Labor Day
  • October 11: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students
  • October 12: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
  • October 13-15: Fall Break
  • November 22-26: Thanksgiving Holiday
  • December 17: End of First Semester, Half-Day
  • December 20-31: Winter Holiday
  • January 5: Students Return
  • January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • February 18: Mid-Winter Break Day
  • February 21: Presidents’ Day, No Students
  • March 14-18: Spring Break
  • April 15: Spring Holiday
  • May 25: Last Day for Students, Half-Day
  • May 27-29: Graduation Window

The entire calendar is available on the WCS Calendar page.

