WCS School Board Approves 2021-22 School Calendar

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half-day on Friday, August 6.
The Williamson County School Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar at its November meeting. Several important dates to consider are listed below:
- August 2: Administrative Day, All Teachers Report
- August 6: First Day for Students, Half-Day
- August 16: First Full Day of Kindergarten
- September 6: Labor Day
- October 11: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students
- October 12: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- October 13-15: Fall Break
- November 22-26: Thanksgiving Holiday
- December 17: End of First Semester, Half-Day
- December 20-31: Winter Holiday
- January 5: Students Return
- January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- February 18: Mid-Winter Break Day
- February 21: Presidents’ Day, No Students
- March 14-18: Spring Break
- April 15: Spring Holiday
- May 25: Last Day for Students, Half-Day
- May 27-29: Graduation Window
The entire calendar is available on the WCS Calendar page.