WCS School Board Approves 2021-22 School Calendar

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half-day on Friday, August 6.

The Williamson County School Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar at its November meeting. Several important dates to consider are listed below:

August 2: Administrative Day, All Teachers Report

August 6: First Day for Students, Half-Day

August 16: First Full Day of Kindergarten

September 6: Labor Day

October 11: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students

October 12: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

October 13-15: Fall Break

November 22-26: Thanksgiving Holiday

December 17: End of First Semester, Half-Day

December 20-31: Winter Holiday

January 5: Students Return

January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 18: Mid-Winter Break Day

February 21: Presidents’ Day, No Students

March 14-18: Spring Break

April 15: Spring Holiday

May 25: Last Day for Students, Half-Day

May 27-29: Graduation Window

The entire calendar is available on the WCS Calendar page.