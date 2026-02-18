WCS Rumor Mill – February 17, 2026

February 17, 2026 – There have been recent reports of student walkouts here and in other parts of Middle Tennessee related to national political issues. Is WCS organizing or condoning student walkouts?

WCS does not coordinate or condone student walkouts. Instead, our focus is to educate students while maintaining a safe learning environment. Students are allowed by longstanding federal standards to express themselves, but they must do so in ways that don’t substantially disrupt learning. School rules do not allow skipping class, and students cannot leave campus during school hours without parent permission, whether for a demonstration or for any other reason. Board Policy 6.200 gives details related to school attendance.

Walkouts may also disrupt the learning environment and make it harder for the District to maintain safety. That is why Principals work proactively when they hear of a planned walkout to identify the organizer(s), meet with them individually and reach out to their families to try to prevent disruptions from occurring during class time. Principals will listen to the student’s concerns, recommend outlets other than a walkout and share the consequences for skipping class or leaving campus without permission. Additionally, we ask that parents please speak with their students and encourage them to express their views in ways that keep learning on track and maintain a safe school environment.

Under the rules governing public schools, discipline for skipping class or leaving campus for a walkout or demonstration must be the same that students receive for skipping class or leaving campus for any other reason. Disciplinary options for skipping class are outlined in Board Policy 6.300.

If a walkout does occur, School Resource Officers (SROs) are involved to make sure our campus remains safe.

The purpose of this section is to answer any questions parents, teachers or community members might have regarding the school district and to set the record straight in regard to any rumors that might be circulating. If you have a question or have heard a rumor that you would like us to address, simply EMAIL US your questions and we will respond to them in upcoming issues of InFocus.

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email